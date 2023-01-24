Laughter as Dog With 'Little Legs' Tries to Jump on Sofa Without Losing Toy

A tiny dog trying—and failing—to jump on the sofa without dropping his stuffed animal is being cheered by TikTok users.

In the clip shared on January 19 by @ontheroadiewithodie, Odie can be seen dancing around in front of the couch with his toy in his mouth.

Unfortunately, the miniature pinscher couldn't jump on the sofa without dropping his stuffed elephant, putting the dog in a heartbreaking situation—climb on the sofa, but leave his toy behind, or stay on the floor.

Luckily, Odie didn't give up, eventually finding a solution. TikTokers admired the little dog's determination, with the footage receiving almost 3 million views and over 390,000 likes.

Why Are Dogs Obsessed With That One Toy?

Whether it's taking their favorite toy to visit grandma or sleeping with their snacks, have you ever wondered why your dog is fascinated with some objects but not others?

According to petcare brand Wag!, dogs get attached to certain items because of their innate hunting instincts. It can be easy to forget when they're demanding cuddles or jumping at the sound of their own bark, but our pets are descended from wolves.

Dogs view their toys in the same way they would prey in the wild. The toy or object of their fascination is often selected because of its texture, size or shape. It's why many canines are drawn to food-related items or toys with a short shelf-life that can be ripped apart, while others prefer squeaky toys that they can "hunt."

However, it's common for dogs to hug items for comfort, too, often when they've undergone a trauma or stressful experience.

As long as their favorite toy or plaything is appropriate, there's no reason to interfere with your pet's obsession. However, if they're stealing your phone or pilfering your neighbor's packages, you might need to call a dog trainer.

'I'm So Proud'

In the footage, Odie tries to figure out how to get both himself and his stuffed animal onto the sofa. For his first attempt, he jumps on the sofa with the green-and-pink plush elephant in his mouth, only for it to fall off the edge once he lands.

Odie jumps off the couch and tries a second time, but the toy just falls again. Unsure what to do next, he bounces around anxiously with the toy in his mouth.

After spending some time trotting back and forth, planning his next move, Odie runs and jumps straight at the center of the sofa. This time, he is successful, with the pup and his stuffed animal landing safely.

TikTokers were thrilled for Odie, with @mrsjoanlove commenting: "Never doubted her."

"I'm over here cheering at my phone!" wrote D Nice Man, while Kathy Mertz posted, "The HOORAY I let out."

"I'm so proud," added Wanda J. Morrison, and Nicole Cheramie Buel wrote, "It was the fancy footwork that did it!" while missyimerson commented: "That my friends is perseverance. Way to go little fella."

