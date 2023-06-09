Funny

Laughter as Golden Retriever Mad at Mom For Forgetting Her Outside at 2AM

A golden retriever "punishing" her mom for forgetting her and leaving her outside all night has the internet in stitches after the scene went viral on social media last week.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Sunday by the dog's owner, under the username Rumorscanlon, the dog, who is called Rumor, can be seen lying outside on the grass, refusing to go back home to her mom, or even acknowledge her.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "The consequences of falling back asleep after letting your dog out for a 2am 'gotta go outside wake up."

dog mad mom left him outside
Stock image of a disappointed golden retriever. A golden retriever punishing her mom for leaving her outside alone at night has gone viral. Getty Images

While a human who's been left outside alone all night would probably plan revenge, dogs won't because their brains do not understand this concept.

According to pet wellness experts at WagWalking, dogs are instinctual creatures that react to the stimuli in front of them, and their brains don't have the ability to understand or communicate spite or vindictive behavior because they are incapable of these complicated, human emotions.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from all over the platform. It has so far received over 10.4 million views and 1.7 million likes.

@rumorscanlon

#dogsoftiktok #goldenretriever #rumorhasit

♬ original sound - Amy Scanlon

One user, BigGreg, commented: "You gotta get treats and everything you gotta make it up." And Dylsam9397 said: "Omg how did you forget your dog!!!." BilbongBaggies added: "you treat me like an ANIMAL."

StylishIrishh wrote: "He's not even mad he's disappointed." And Lurkingintheshad0ws said: "My dog would have found a new family." Ang Frank added: "I had a seizure and lost consciousness once while letting my puppy out in the middle of winter. I don't even know how long she was out there."

Another user, Day, commented: "he could have fallen asleep on the couch more comfortably but he's pulling the full guilt trip." And Melissa Powell said: "He's like you want me outside? Fine, I'll live out here for all eternity as your punishment."

Jason Field wrote: "I saw a Tiktok where they said dogs can't comprehend mistakes. Can't get it out of my mind." And demileeburns added: "When the tails not wagging you know you're in trouble."

Matthew said: "He probably thinks he did something to upset you and he doesn't know what he did wrong."

Newsweek reached out to Rumorscanlon for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC