Vizsla Trying to Make Mom Jealous Has Internet in Stitches

A Vizsla has been dubbed a "Velcro dog" on TikTok for trying to make his owner jealous by snuggling up to house guests.

The video was posted by @archie.and.becca and has been viewed more than 470,000 times. In the clip, Archie the Vizsla can be seen cozying up to a house guest and enjoying some attention, while staring straight at his owner, Becca.

The text reads: "POV: you're a dog who is making sure his mom sees he is getting more attention in 5 minutes from a new house guest that ur [your] mom has given u in hours and that he COULD jump ship if he needs." A caption simply puts: "The sass."

A stock image of a Vizsla dog peering out from under a blanket. A TikTok video has gone viral of a pet of the same breed trying to make its owner jealous. Sviatlana Barchan/Getty Images

Some dogs like their space, and others are what's known as 'Velcro dogs' who won't leave your side and require constant attention.

"If you refer to your canine companion as your shadow, you're likely the pet parent of a Velcro dog," explain the experts at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "Named after the popular hook-and-loop fastener known as VELCRO® (which is used to join two objects), this type of behavior expressed by a dog toward their human companion is often described as clingy, but oh so loving, too."

While it can be nice to have a dog who always wants to spend time with you, but it can sometimes be a nuisance, and, according to the Hill's experts, a risk.

"This type of behavior could become a tripping hazard for you or an injury risk for the pet," said the experts. "Velcro dogs also have a greater chance of experiencing separation anxiety and acting out when left alone. This could mean damage to your home, a kennel or to the pet themselves (via excessive self-licking or chewing)."

Hill's Pet Nutrition experts say that, if this is the case, it's possible that there could be too much positive reinforcement going on. "The first step to training your Velcro dog is to learn why your dog won't leave your side," they added. "Then, work to resolve that concern. It's a good idea to loop in your veterinarian to be sure there isn't a physical problem with the pet and ask for tips from their first-hand experience managing behaviors for their patients."

Users loved the TikTok video, with one writing, "All the attention and fuss over the Velcro pupper."

"YES. My dog will go out of his way to maintain eye contact with me when someone else is petting him," commented one user.

"Good job Archie! You know how to manipulate," wrote another. "He's like 'this is what they mean by 'if he wanted to he would'," read another comment.

Newsweek has reached out to @archie.and.becca via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.