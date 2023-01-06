Laughter as Grumpy Golden Retriever 'Complains' About Late Walk

Whether loud or quiet, big or small, there's one thing that all dogs love—and that's "walkies." So, you'd better not be late, as TikTok user @bennythegolden1 discovered.

In a clip shared on January 5, Benny the Golden Retriever can be seen sulking under the table while impatiently "complaining" (growling) to his owner, who is too busy working from home to take him at the usual time.

Benny gets increasingly more miffed throughout the short video, which is hilariously soundtracked to an instrumental version of 'My Heart Will Go On' by Celine Dion.

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the dog's sassy attitude, with the footage receiving over 213,000 views and almost 30,000 likes in just 24 hours.

Why Do Dogs Love Walks So Much?

We know that spending time in nature is good for both humans and our canine companions, but that's not the only reason your dog loves walkies.

According to the pet care company Wag!, there are several reasons why dogs like going for a stroll. It's easy to forget when they're trying to curl up in your lap, but dogs are descended from wolves and they have an innate love of the outdoors.

As well as providing the physical exercise they need, walks are mentally stimulating for dogs, giving them the chance to "forage" and explore like they would in the wild. Dogs are also not solitary creatures by nature, so walks are an opportunity for them to interact with other canines and fulfill their social needs.

'How Dare You'

Captioned: "When you are working but your dog is being grumpy because he hasn't had his walk yet," the video shows an impatient Benny "complaining" about the lack of walkies.

Fellow Golden Retriever owners sympathized with the poster, with user Alexandra Williams calling Benny's attitude a "golden thing."

"Golden tantrums are a thing and no one told me before I got one," agreed Goldengurl918.

"Thank goodness mine isn't the only one making this noise," wrote HRae.

"Mine does the stomps and huffs at me as soon as I make eye contact," added Lea Nesvold.

"We need a support group for Goldens and their tantrums," commented Grace Dawg.

However, user Joel Patrick was on Benny's side, demanding that his owner "walk him right now."

"How dare you work and not walkies!" agreed Courtney Denslow.

"YOU CALL IN SICK RIGHT DANG NOW," wrote LifeWithThisGirl.

"You're evil take him asap how could u do this," joked Marjan.

While meg advised Benny's owner to "simply quit your job."

