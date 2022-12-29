Watch As Massive Great Dane Thinks He's a 'Lap Dog' in Hilarious Clip

A couple of Great Danes named Larry and Joe have left the internet in stitches, after a video of them trying to get to their owner's dinner went viral on social media.

In the video shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the dog's owner, under the username Larrygreatdane, the two huge dogs can be seen getting closer to their owner to get to her soup. Joe can be seen getting closer to her on the sofa, while Larry can be seen laying his head on the table, staring at his owner's dinner.

The hilarious video comes with a caption that says: "One is trying to get close to mom the other just wants her soup!!!"

Great Danes are the tallest dogs in the world, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). A male Great Dane can reach up to 32 inches at the shoulder and weigh a massive 175 pounds. Females are slightly smaller, at up to 30 inches and 140 pounds. This means that any Great Dane can tower over many humans when standing on its hind legs.

But despite their huge, daunting size, Great Danes are also highly affectionate and social, and are, in fact, good with family and great with kids when properly socialized. For dogs who are this big and powerful, getting proper training is essential. It's important that they obey your commands.

Great Danes are strong and intelligent working dogs who make wonderful competitors for a variety of sports, but they need loads of physical exercise. The AKC suggests at least two brisk walks of decent length a day, even though puppies have more energy and should be exercised accordingly.

The video has quickly gone viral, attracting animal lovers from all over the platform. It has so far received over 4.5 million views and 320,100 likes.

One user, doggyb***, commented: "I swear....Great Danes always seem to think they're lap dogs." And Ty Rockamore said: "Was it too cold in the barn for the baby horses or something?"

Mchenrysfavorite joked: "If I fits, I sits." And Hugh._jazz._ pointed out: "They both want the soup, just different methods." Casey Bent-Callaghan said: "Subtle, aren't they?"

Another user, Ginamarisa99, wrote: "The subtle hint for food by the two dogs is hardly noticeable." And chicgeek21 said: "I think I need some house horses." Michael added: "One loves to cuddle and the other one is doing a staring contest LOL."

Newsweek reached out to Larrygreatdane for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.