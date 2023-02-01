Laughter as Labrador Caught Stealing Oven Glove on GoPro

A Labrador caught on camera stealing an oven glove has TikTok users in hysterics.

The funny footage, shared by user Scooby-Doo (@scoobythefoxredlabrador) on December 19, shows the sneaky Labrador bounding into the kitchen.

He quickly grabs an oven glove hanging off the stove door—stealing a glance at his owner to make sure he hasn't been spotted—then speeds away with his trophy.

The 10-second clip was filmed on a GoPro camera attached to Scooby's back, catching the crafty canine in the act.

Captioned "Quick, Dad's not looking, let's take," the hilarious footage has received 1.4 million views and more than 115,000 likes.

Why Do Dogs Like to Steal Things?

Whether sneaking toys from the pet store or walking off with half of your dinner, stealing is a common canine behavior. However, that doesn't make it any less troublesome.

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, puppies and adolescent dogs tend to steal household objects as they learn and explore their surroundings. Nevertheless, this behavior can continue into adulthood.

While humans might be annoyed at their pets for stealing, dogs can view it as a "game." They find the attention fun and can refuse to hand over their pilfered prize.

To address your dog's thieving habits, VCA recommends finding the root cause. For example, if they're pinching your food, making it more difficult for them can put a stop to the behavior, while ensuring puppies are supervised—or secured when you're out of the house—means you can direct their attention to more appropriate playthings.

'The Cutest'

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the sly pooch and his daring escape, with Stevenanthonywright calling the clip "brilliant."

"That dogs a genius," agreed good_girl.

"The pause just to make sure before he ran," commented Michelle.

"The joy in his run is adorable," said Heather.

"The flappy ears are just the cutest," wrote Louise Arnott.

"I can't stop watching this," commented lisa629.

"Them ears went into sport moooooooode," joked KEESH1212.

While G Alex G said: "Dogs are the best thing on planet earth."

Scooby isn't the only stealthy pet to risk it all. In January, a cheeky canine caused chaos after running off with an entire rotisserie chicken, while a golden retriever puppy casually trying to steal an older dog's treat recently received over 40,000 likes on TikTok.

Newsweek reached out to @scoobythefoxredlabrador for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.