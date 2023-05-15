Laughter as Labrador Faceplants Sofa Because 'The Zoomies Hit Too Hard'

A dog faceplanting a sofa cushion after the "zoomies hit too hard" has the internet in stitches.

The hilarious security camera footage was shared to TikTok by user @kazzygirl1 and shows Labrador Moose loudly darting down the stairs into his owner's living room.

Clearly underestimating his own speed, the dog slides across the wooden floor. He flips as he approaches the sofa, landing face-first into one of the back cushions and bashing his butt against the window blinds.

A yellow Labrador Retriever sitting on a sofa and panting. Moose clearly underestimated the power of his zoomies. Wavebreakmedia/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Nevertheless, Moose doesn't let the flip-and-fail slow him down. He immediately leaps onto a nearby chair, before running up and down the stairs again.

"Moose," @kazzygirl1 yells from the nearby kitchen. At the sound of his name, Moose bounds back, tail wagging as he stares at his owner expectantly.

"When the zoomies hit too hard," wrote @kazzygirl1 alongside the post, which has received over 3 million views in just three days.

Dubbed "the zoomies" online, these unexpected bursts of energy are scientifically known as Frenetic Random Activity Periods or "FRAPs," according to the American Kennel Club.

They may seem wild to us humans, but FRAPs make perfect biological sense. When dogs or cats have a build-up of energy, it has to go somewhere, leading to a surge of activity such as running in circles or dashing around the yard.

Although any case of pent-up energy can cause the zoomies, common examples include after meals, post-bath time and right before bed. Anxiety or stressful situations can also trigger this phenomenon, as the zoomies allow dogs to release tension.

However, the zoomies can be a sign of joy and excitement. For example, it's natural for dogs to get the FRAPs when they spot a familiar face or while visiting the dog park.

TikTok users couldn't help but laugh at Moose's unstoppable zoomies, with user no.dana.only.zuul comparing him to a "wreckingball."

"He somehow rolled and ran at the same time," said jacobdanielson900.

"Well at least he had a soft landing," commented Trevor/Trev.

"Didn't even faze him," said Charles Faer.

"Dude said "let me try that again," wrote Chris935u.

"Then he looked at you like what mom," joked Lgiles1377$.

"Owning a yellow lab, I understand this video on a whole other level," said Brittany.

"Life with big dogs for sure," agreed Teresa. "Furniture constantly being rearranged."

While Dohvakiins believed that Moose was just a "really happy boy."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.