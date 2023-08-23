Laughter As Owner Tries To Film Cute Vid, Captures Cat's Epic Fail Instead

A cat called Winston has left the internet in stitches after a video of him falling off a dresser while trying to take a nap went viral on social media earlier this week.

In the video, shared on TikTok Monday by the cat's owner under the username @Winstonthedormcat, the pooch can be seen falling from a dresser with his bed following suit as he tried to get comfortable and take a nap.

The hilarious clip came with a caption that read: "Us thinking we'd get a cute vid of Winston curling up in his bed. And then." Followed by: "Little man."

If you're worried about the fall, don't despair, it is most likely that he made it without a scratch. In fact, it is a renowned fact that cats land on their feet most of the time, but how how do they manage to do that?

Cats have an inbuilt balancing system which is called "righting reflex" that allows them to orient themselves and rotate their body midair in order to be able to land on their feet.

However, while they have the ability to land the right way up, they may not always land on their feet, and the height of the fall also affects their ability to land safely.

"Cats also have incredibly unique skeletal structures: they have no collarbone and a very flexible backbone with 30 vertebrae. This flexible spine means that they can correct themselves easily and quickly during a fall," the official website for Purina wrote.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 3 million views and 610,400 likes on the platform.

One user, huhh, commented: "His face when he slowly realized it's falling, he trusted it to stay there." And Sal said: "Captains gotta go down with the ship." Jorbor joked: "I love that you can see him realize he's made an error and yet he just accepts it."

Another user, hollyann, said: "I also have a Winston (he has no thoughts ever)." And Kirby Boi added: "Winston was banished to the Shadow Realm. A fate many cattos must face."

