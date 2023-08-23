Funny

Laughter As Owner Tries To Film Cute Vid, Captures Cat's Epic Fail Instead

By
Funny Cats TikTok Pets Life

A cat called Winston has left the internet in stitches after a video of him falling off a dresser while trying to take a nap went viral on social media earlier this week.

In the video, shared on TikTok Monday by the cat's owner under the username @Winstonthedormcat, the pooch can be seen falling from a dresser with his bed following suit as he tried to get comfortable and take a nap.

The hilarious clip came with a caption that read: "Us thinking we'd get a cute vid of Winston curling up in his bed. And then." Followed by: "Little man."

cat falling from dresser goes viral
Stock image of a cat falling over. A cat falling over from a dresser has gone viral on social media. Getty Images

If you're worried about the fall, don't despair, it is most likely that he made it without a scratch. In fact, it is a renowned fact that cats land on their feet most of the time, but how how do they manage to do that?

Cats have an inbuilt balancing system which is called "righting reflex" that allows them to orient themselves and rotate their body midair in order to be able to land on their feet.

However, while they have the ability to land the right way up, they may not always land on their feet, and the height of the fall also affects their ability to land safely.

"Cats also have incredibly unique skeletal structures: they have no collarbone and a very flexible backbone with 30 vertebrae. This flexible spine means that they can correct themselves easily and quickly during a fall," the official website for Purina wrote.

@winstonthedormcat

little man #winstonthedormcat #dormcat #cat #ragdallcat #collegecat #viral #fyp #foryou #fypシ #foryoupage #viral

♬ gah damn - Nala Rawr

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 3 million views and 610,400 likes on the platform.

One user, huhh, commented: "His face when he slowly realized it's falling, he trusted it to stay there." And Sal said: "Captains gotta go down with the ship." Jorbor joked: "I love that you can see him realize he's made an error and yet he just accepts it."

Another user, hollyann, said: "I also have a Winston (he has no thoughts ever)." And Kirby Boi added: "Winston was banished to the Shadow Realm. A fate many cattos must face."

Newsweek reached out to Winstonthedormcat for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC