Laughter As Owner Uses Frenchie's 'Least Favorite Things' to Guard Dessert

A dog owner using her pet's "least favorite things" to protect a dessert is making TikTok users chuckle.

In a video shared on January 30 by user @noodles.thefrenchie, Noodles the French Bulldog can be seen looking despondently at a pair of canine nail clippers.

Blocking a bowl of flan on the table in front of him, the nail clippers are part of a clever ploy to deter Noodles from stealing his owner's snack.

Also alongside the bowl is a bottle of ear drops, with the Frenchie looking incredibly disturbed by the selection in front of him.

Noodles might not have enjoyed it, but TikTok users found the footage hilarious. Since being shared, the clip has received over 375,000 views and more than 32,000 likes.

What Are Dogs Most Afraid Of?

Most dogs will have at least one fearm whether it's a Halloween decoration or the stairs. A 2020 study published in the journal Nature examined 13,715 canines across 264 breeds, and found that noises were the thing most likely to spook dogs.

Some 32 percent of the animals surveyed were upset by noises, such as fireworks, thunder or gunshots. Also, 29 percent struggled with a more general "fear," including a fear of strangers, unfamiliar situations, or other dogs.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), most pet phobias are rooted in past experiences. Although some fears develop from repeated experiences, it can only take one negative incident to form a phobia.

Signs that your dog is scared may include shaking, pacing, whining, barking, cowering or hiding. Fearful dogs may also exhibit "fear reactivity," which can be mistaken for aggression, and includes behaviors such as barking, growling or lunging.

How can you help a fearful dog? Curing a phobia takes time and patience, but fearful behavior is unlikely to resolve itself without intervention. The AKC recommends behavior modification techniques, such as basic obedience training, occasionally combined with drug therapies to help relieve stress.

'The Art of War'

Captioned: "My mom protecting her flan with my least favorite items," the cute clip shows Noodles sniffing the nail clippers with a concerned look on his face.

Seemingly devastated by the objects in his way, Noodles looks around the room as though searching for help.

TikTok users applauded the poster's approach to food defense, with user Rigatoni calling the move "genius."

"BRILLIANT," agreed Louise Hicks.

"The art of war," joked Mora.

"Makes note to self to use this," said Molly Kay.

"Gonna try this on my toddler," wrote @leximaddxo.

While Karen Lyons commented: "Vacuum cleaners work too by the counter for surfers."

Newsweek has reached out to @noodles.thefrenchie for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.