Laughter as Sausage Dog Refuses to Allow Owner Privacy: 'Give Me Attention'

A social media video of a dachshund begging his owner to come out of the toilet and give him attention has left the internet in hysterics. The viral video captured Bruno, the dapple dachshund, standing on his hindlegs while looking demandingly at the camera as if to beckon his owner to "hurry up." The adorable breed is well-known for having both demanding and clingy streaks.

The video was captioned: "Please give me attention".

Why Should You Adopt a Dachshund?

Dachshunds, commonly called sausage dogs or wiener dogs, are a popular breed in the U.S. and Europe. Originating in Germany, they were bred to chase rabbits and badgers down tunnels, hence the name, which means "badger hound." They are known to be quite clingy, with a penchant for sitting on their owner's laps.

Dachshunds are highly intelligent while also being loyal and devoted companions, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). Dachshunds are strong-willed and smart too, which can make them more difficult to train than easier-going breeds such as golden retrievers.

"Dachshunds were bred to be an independent hunter of dangerous prey," says the AKC on its website. "They can be brave to the point of rashness, and a bit stubborn, but their endearing nature and unique look has won millions of hearts the world over."

Dachshunds are ideal for owners who live in small apartments or don't have a large backyard, because they require little exercise, compared to other breeds. They are a low-maintenance pet, and most are happy to keep themselves occupied in small living environments and stay healthy with short daily walks.

Despite their stubborn and headstrong nature, sausage dogs form extremely close bonds with their owners and tend to latch onto one particular member of their household over others.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @Bruno.MiniDoxie, the TikTok post has been liked by over 1.7 million users, while more than 4,400 TikTokers have gushed over feisty Bruno in the post's comments section.

"I am currently on the toilet with my dachshund curled up on her bathroom bed," one user wrote.

Another user added: "The classic dachshund 'prairie dog' sit is ALWAYS when they want something".

