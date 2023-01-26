Laughter as Spoiled Cats Make Heated Drying Rack Their Palace: 'Princes'

Whether a microwave or a cardboard box, a feline will sit where it fits. Add warmth into the equation, and no cat can resist.

Still, TikTok user and cat owner Em Kerr (@em_kerr1989) seemed to forget this universal law of cat behavior. In a clip shared on January 25, her two pets have taken over her new heated drying rack, turning it into their "palace."

Captioned, "Dries your clothes in 1hr, spoils your cats 4 lyf," the footage received over 380,000 views and more than 46,000 likes in just 24 hours.

Why Do Cats Love Warm Things?

Maybe it's hogging the radiator on a cold day, or sitting on your laptop while you're working from home, but if there's a warm spot available, a feline will find it.

But have you ever wondered why are cats so obsessed with all things toasty? It turns out that cats have a higher body temperature than humans—roughly 101 to 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit—so prefer a warmer environment than we do.

You might be asking, "But what about all that fur?" According to pet advice site Cuteness, fur does help cats to stay warm in the winter months. However, it also helps them regulate their body temperature on hotter days. All that fluffiness creates little "bubbles" of air around a cat's skin, keeping it safe from the elements.

As cats have a higher tolerance to heat, what might seem sweaty or uncomfortable to us (like curling up on top of the dog) is actually a cozy napping spot for them. Nevertheless, don't let them get too warm. Heartstroke can still be an issue, especially in the summer, but as long as their temperature is below 104 degrees Fahrenheit, they should be fine.

'10/10 Would Recommend'

The video begins with a shot of Kerr's new heated clothes-drying rack, being used for its intended purpose of drying her sweaters.

"So I bought a heated clothes drying rack," she wrote in the video captions. "But it turned into...a heated cat palace.

"Look at these cosy chonky princes. 10/10 would recommend."

The next clip shows one of her two cats sleeping on the bottom level of the drying rack, while the next shot shows both felines resting happily on a shelf.

Fellow cat owners found the footage highly relatable, with Sarah Beth writing: "You can't buy anything heated without cats taking it over," while Gigi L4m posted, "I KNEW the min u said heated drying rack lol ..."

"Aw bunk beds," wrote Hannah, while sarahdastoli74 asked, "How else can cats ensure an even spread of cat hair all over your belongings?"

"I don't see anything wrong," commented Expedition, while ToilandTrouble1 described the drying rack as a "Giant butt warming machine with several heights."

Carlyenligh28 agreed, commenting: "A better use for it honestly."

"I love that you've just gone along with it," wrote Papaya, to which Kerr replied, "Too cute to refuse."

Terri Helt commented: "Great! Just one more thing TikTok made me buy!"

Newsweek is reaching out to @em_kerr1989 for comment.

