Laughter at Staffordshire Bull Terrier's Tantrum Over 4-minute Late Dinner

A clip of Staffordshire bull terrier complaining that his dinner is late is delighting people online.

In a video shared to TikTok by user @mypitskyandme, the dog named Rocky can be heard howling from his bed. It turns out that his dinner is four minutes late, leaving the "grumpy old man" unimpressed.

"Dinner is at 17:00. It's 17:04," Rocky's owner wrote alongside the post, which had fellow TikTokers in hysterics.

Since being shared on January 7, the clip has received more than 170,000 views and almost 25,000 likes.

Why Do Dogs Need Routine?

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), it's important for dogs to have a healthy routine at every age. However, depending on your pet's life stage, their schedule will look a little different.

A puppy's routine will usually focus on learning the basics, such as planned bed and meal times. A timetable can help the young dog adjust to its new environment, with owners needing time and patience to train their new pet.

A routine can also ensure that adult dogs feel settled, especially when life gets chaotic. Changes to their usual schedule—such as moving house or a new baby in the home—can lead to depression, but sticking to a routine can keep your dog calm, even if the external factors are out of your control.

Older dogs can become confused due to cognitive decline, even in areas they know well. Maintaining their routine, including exercise, can keep them healthy and happy for longer (although the timetable may need to be adjusted slightly to meet their needs).

'Dramatic'

In the clip, 12-year-old Rocky gets progressively more ill-tempered. Lounging in his bed, the terrier starts with a low howl, which gets louder the longer he waits. When he starts barking, his owner tells him off, with the animal looking thoroughly chastised.

TikTok users defended Rocky, with interrodang demanding an "apology video with tears."

"Rocky knows his worth!" posted Kassie and Mya. "He's saying 'AHEM,'" wrote PennyFirebird.

"Sorry you were late with dinner. That's breach of contract," commented Lici_37, and Lorraine Woods665 agreed, "He's gonna waste away."

"The lip smack, love a dramatic munchieeee," posted Monica Camal, while Maxine wrote that Rocky deserves an "extra portion for being late."

Rocky isn't the only dog to throw a tantrum over mealtimes. A Chihuahua who will eat his food only if it's prepared "human style" took over TikTok in November 2022, while a dog's "fussy food request" for a pet sitter had the internet in stitches last October.

