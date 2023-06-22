Laughter at Stray Cat's Response After Finally Being Fed Wet Food

A cat's hilarious attempt to get attention after trying wet cat food for the first time has left the internet in stitches.

The stray black cat was caught on camera staring through the window after he was given the food by Carlton Mark in Gainesville, Florida.

Staring through the window with paws in the air, Mark explained: "I gave the stray cat wet food once."

"He's been hanging around the neighborhood for about a year," Mark told Newsweek. "I took him to get TNR (trap, neuter, release) and after that he had to stay inside for the night."

Hilarious pictures of the stray black cat who has been demanding entry to the house after being given wet food for the first time. u/fisherman363/Reddit

"This is when he must of got a taste of the good life and A/C. Ever since he has had that wet food and aircon, he's been hanging around the porch and sleeping on the outdoor furniture for the last couple months," he added.

Demanding to be let in after having his taste of home comforts, the unnamed feline has delighted Reddit users after his pictures got 30,000 upvotes on the r/cats forum.

While it is impossible to know the exact numbers, estimates suggest that there are 70 million stray cats in the U.S.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says 6.3 million companion animals are taken into shelters across the country every year. Of the 3.2 million cats that wind up in shelters each year, around 2.1 million get adopted and find permanent homes.

In hundreds of comments, Redditors shared their reactions to the stray cat.

"Yup. He's yours now," said one commenter, while another wrote: "Stray? I don't see a stray. That's your cat now."

Others shared their stories of the times they fed a stray cat—with most telling how they now have their own cat after feeding a stray.

"Fed this stray, after two months he broke in and would not leave," said one commenter alongside a picture of a laid-back black cat. "He is lucky he is cute."

Another wrote: "Same thing happened to me. Six months later he's living large."

"Cats that adopt their own humans are the best," said another Redditor.

"He's very affectionate and I'm just saving up some money for flea treatment and vet bills to make him mine," said Mark.

"My original cat seems to get along fairly well with him as well so that's always helpful," he added. "One day we were eating dinner and he just lugged himself all the way up the window to peek inside and now he does it fairly often whenever he's hungry, so we usually feed him kibble but lately that hasn't been enough. He tries to run inside every time the doors open."

