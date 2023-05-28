Anger As Laura Loomer Says Casey DeSantis' Cancer Battle 'Over Exaggerated'

Far-right activist Laura Loomer is facing an angry backlash after alleging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' wife's cancer fight was "over exaggerated" in an effort to win votes.

Loomer, an anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist who twice unsuccessfully ran for congressional office in Florida, made the comments in a tweet posted days after DeSantis entered into the race for the 2024 GOP nomination against former president Donald Trump.

Trump, who remains the frontrunner for the nomination, has spent the months since he launched his campaign to regain the White House attacking DeSantis, who has been long viewed as his most serious challenger.

In a lengthy tweet, Loomer, a Trump loyalist the former president reportedly wanted to hire for a campaign role, questioned whether Casey DeSantis had actually battled cancer.

DeSantis supporters say you aren’t allowed to criticize Jill DeSantis because she claims she had cancer (I’ve never seen the medical records), but they have no problem attacking Melania Trump.



Personally, I think Jill’s health has been over exaggerated in a desperate effort to… https://t.co/LdqZEqIYYh — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 27, 2023

"DeSantis supporters say you aren't allowed to criticize Jill DeSantis because she claims she had cancer (I've never seen the medical records), but they have no problem attacking Melania Trump," Loomer wrote, referring to Florida's first lady by her first name, though she goes by her middle name.

"Personally, I think Jill's health has been over exaggerated in a desperate effort to get votes for DeSantis. They even used it in a 2022 campaign commercial which is very tacky."

Loomer went on to suggest the DeSantis family release medical records to "show that they aren't exaggerating."

"Especially since they want to use her as a campaign surrogate and cancer as a way to appeal to voters," she added.

"You can't say 'my wife is a part of my campaign' then also say 'you aren't allowed to criticize her because she had cancer.' She's fair game."

Newsweek has contacted the DeSantis campaign and the governor's office for comment. Loomer could not immediately be reached for further comment.

DeSantis announced his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2021. He revealed in March last year that she was considered cancer-free after undergoing treatment and surgery.

According to Casey DeSantis' biography on the Florida governor's website, the state's First Lady has become "a champion for fighting cancer" and helped to secure $100 million in funding for cancer research and care in the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) waves to journalists as his wife Casey (L) looks on after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the latter's official residence in Tokyo on April 24, 2023. Right wing activist Laura Loomer has claimed DeSantis's team "over exaggerated" Casey DeSantis's cancer battle. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Loomer's comments sparked a swift backlash on Twitter, including from conservatives and supporters of Trump.

Conservative commentator John Cardillo called Loomer's attacks on Casey DeSantis "inexcusable."

"Claiming a young mother faked cancer is about the most reprehensible thing someone can do to score cheap political points," Cardillo tweeted.

"Trump and Susie Wiles have disgraced himself by not condemning this disgusting lie."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote: "One of the most disgusting, vile, patently and intentionally dishonest tweets you'll ever read... as Laura Loomer claims Casey DeSantis faked her own cancer. This is beyond insulting, even for this person."

Ben Domenech, editor at large of The Spectator, tweeted that "it took Team Trump just 4 days to stoop to alleging Casey DeSantis faked her cancer, in case you thought they'd be less gross this time."

Some Twitter users suggested they agreed that DeSantis had used his wife's diagnosis to his advantage.

"I think it's despicable this MAGAt is questioning if Jill had cancer," one user wrote. "I also think it's despicable that desantis used it to his advantage."

In a follow-up tweet, Loomer denied claiming Casey DeSantis faked her cancer. "Said it's been grossly overblown to raise money and campaign," she wrote.