Video of Ron DeSantis Event Shows Laura Loomer Screaming Through Door

By
Laura Loomer was caught on camera attempting to disrupt a fundraising event for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The far-right political activist and supporter of former President Donald Trump stood outside of The Vault, a wedding and events venue in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday, saying the governor should end his presidential campaign and throw his support behind Trump.

Loomer, 30, could be seen and heard shouting at the closed doors using a bullhorn. In one video, posted on X, formerly Twitter, she shouted: "You are never going to be president of the United States of America. You are never going to beat President Donald Trump."

"You need to drop out and endorse President Trump who is sitting inside a New York City courtroom today," referencing Trump's ongoing $250 million civil fraud case. Trump was in court much of this week.

Laura Loomer
Laura Loomer shows her support for former President Donald Trump outside a campaign event for Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at The Vault on October 5, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Loomer was accused of trespassing at the venue. Joe Raedle/GETTY

A security guard then opened the door and attempted to take the bullhorn from her while saying she is trespassing. Loomer resisted his attempts, turning her back on him while repeatedly saying, "I have a ticket for the event." A police officer stood on the same steps as Loomer but did not take any action.

When asked by the guard if she was refusing to cooperate with his request to leave, she said: "We have to take a stand against weaponized government."

She was asked by the police officer if she was "going to step down or not" from the building steps. She responded: "Is Ron DeSantis going to drop out and endorse President Trump?"

The security guard then accused her of wanting a spectacle, to which she repeated her beliefs about a weaponized government in the U.S. Eventually, the police officer took the bullhorn from her and she moved away from the steps.

Loomer was seen wearing a T-shirt of Trump's mugshot, taken at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, when he surrendered following an indictment on racketeering charges related to the 2020 presidential election. Below the image is the phrase "never surrender." Trump released a line of merchandise line released shortly after his indictment in August.

Inside the venue, DeSantis took issue with Trump's record as president, immigration, his campaign expenditures, his 2020 election loss, his inability to serve two additional terms and more. He also accepted the endorsement of 60 Florida sheriffs, many of whom previously supported Trump.

"Here's just the reality. If you want to know who's done more to actually implement and deliver on America First policies, the person that's done that more than anyone else in these United States is right here," he said.

A separate video from inside the event shows that Loomer's shouts through the bullhorn could be heard, with some guests breaking from prayer, turning and looking puzzled at the noise.

Loomer has become known in recent years for Islamophobic and white nationalist rhetoric. She has been banned from numerous social media sites for her comments.

A self-described "investigative journalist," according to her X bio, she unsuccessfully ran for House in 2020, winning the Republican primary but losing the election to incumbent Democrat Lois Frankel for a Palm Beach-area seat that includes Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

In 2022, she lost to Republican Representative Dan Webster in Florida's 11th congressional district.

In terms of her journalistic endeavors, she has worked for Project Veritas, a far-right activist group, and Alex Jones' InfoWars.

Following her protest, she posted an image on the platform of her with the bullhorn standing in front of the venue with the caption: "My day summed up in one picture. Loomer vs DeSimps."

