Laura Loomer Has New Theory Linking Taylor Swift, COVID and George Soros

Conservative commentator Laura Loomer posed a new theory on social media this week, linking singer Taylor Swift, COVID-19 and billionaire George Soros.

"Has @taylorswift13 made a deal with George Soros and Alex Soros to get the rights to her music back in exchange for getting Zoomers registered to vote Democrat against President Trump ahead of the 2024 Presidential election?" Loomer wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Last week, Taylor Swift registered over 40,000 voters with a single Instagram post, and most of them were zoomers."

Loomer went on to mention rumors that Swift is now dating Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce saying he "just signed with @pfizer to push the COVID vaccines to millions of sports fans and zoomers, even though data shows us that young people and athletes who take the vaccine are developing myocarditis and dropping dead from health issues like cardiac arrest."

The post by Loomer comes shortly after Swift posted a story on Instagram encouraging her followers to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day. The Hollywood Reporter reported that vote.org received 35,252 new voter registrations.

"Look what @taylorswift13 made us do!" vote.org wrote on X last week. "During the day on #NVRD we saw a 1226% jump in participation the hour after Taylor Swift posted. She truly made the whole (voter registration) place shimmer."

However, Loomer went on to share other details of her theory on X saying, "The Eras global tour that Taylor Swift is currently on is supposed to be a tour featuring *all* of her albums...However, she has lamented in the past that Alex Soros and George Soros bought the rights to her music and her first 6 Albums when @scooterbraun sold it to a private equity firm tied to the Soros family for $300 MILLION."

In another post to X, Loomer wrote, "@taylorswift13 also just launched a world tour, and after she travels the world this year, she's coming back to the US right before the US elections for what looks to be her version of an October surprise."

"She spending 3 days in Miami, FL in the last week of October 2024 where she will likely make a big push to get people to the polls. Don't be surprised if you see @GavinNewsom and @MichelleObama on stage with her in Miami in 2024," Loomer's post said.

Loomer also went on to say that Swift is lying "to millions of young people" in order for them to "be programmed by communist propaganda and eventually get myocarditis from the poison her degenerate boyfriend @tkelce and @pfizer."

While a number of social media users agreed with Loomer's theory, others responded disputing the theory.

"Nobody is freaked out. We just don't appreciate wannabe celebrities like Laura Loomer, who doesn't understand politics, speaking on issues they know nothing about," X user enrich12 wrote.

X user @marketamp wrote, "Everything you just said is... wrong," in response to Loomer.

Newsweek has been unable to independently confirm the claims made by Loomer.

Newsweek reached out to Loomer via text, to talent agencies for Swift, and to Kelce via email for comment.