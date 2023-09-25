Tomi Lahren Taylor Swift Remark Goes Viral After Travis Kelce Pfizer Uproar

Tomi Lahren has hit out at Travis Kelce over the football star's COVID-19 vaccine ad, using rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift in the social media put down.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is currently starring in a commercial for pharmaceutical company Pfizer, advising people to get their flu shot alongside their next coronavirus booster.

Kelce announced the paid partnership on Instagram on Saturday by sharing a clip of the ad, which shows the 33 year old doing a series of "two things at once"—such as barbecuing while riding a lawnmower, bench-pressing a reporter at the gym, and hosting a podcast while flying in a hot-air balloon.

"With my schedule, saving time is key," he wrote alongside the footage. "The CDC says you can get this season's updated COVID-19 shot when you get your flu shot if you're due for both. That's why I got two shots in one stop!"

Seemingly predicting the controversy the campaign could cause, Kelce turned off the comments on the post. However, that didn't stop social media users from sharing their thoughts on the commercial, including Lahren.

"Is this what happens when you date Taylor Swift?" the conservative commentator asked, reposting the ad to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

He was referencing Kelce's alleged romance with Swift, who attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game on Sunday. The 33-year-old singer was spotted cheering Kelce on from a luxury suite at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, which she shared with Kelce's mom Donna.

The purported couple were filmed leaving the venue together after the game, and reportedly cleared out local hotspot Prime Social for some alone time.

So far, Lahren's post has received over 370,000 views, with many followers agreeing with her.

"Oh you mean he sold out his manhood to Taylor Swift. I got ya," said Brenton Johnson.

"I was just making that joke to my husband 1000 %," wrote Juliana Anderson. "Weak."

"Bet ya he turned her on with his new wokness ad. Haha proof a man will sell out for sex," said Al MacPherson.

"Some people do some crazy stuff just to get a piece of a**," agreed Mrs. Wooten, while Richard C Eby said Kelce "has always been a woke idiot."

Others defended Swift and Kelce, with Mary Purviance writing: "Poor Tomi is jealous of Taylor."

"Since she's getting people to vote, she's the new target, huh?" asked Chloe Sullivan-Jones.

"Y'all can't cancel this man. Travis Kelce is the G.O.A.T," said J.

"You MAGA get triggered really easy over needles, POC, and successful women," said dancing fool, while Catch42 accused Lahren of "just lookin' for some attention."

Although Swift refused to discuss politics early in her career, in 2018 she backed Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen, who was running for senate in her native Tennessee.

Since then, Swift has been more open about her political views. In 2019, she posted to Instagram asking fans to support the Equality Act—legislation to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination. That same year, Swift called Donald Trump's presidency an "autocracy" in an interview with The Guardian, as well as confirming that she is pro-choice.

On September 21, Swift posted to Instagram urging followers to vote, leading to 35,000 registrations on Vote.org.

In comparison, Lahren is a long-time Trump supporter. Although she has previously spoken out in support of same-sex marriage and the Equality Act, her remarks about transgender people have caused controversy.

Despite claiming that she is not anti-vaccine, Lahren has made several comments against the COVID-19 jab. In June, the Fox News contributor was slammed for comparing vaccines and coronavirus mandates to the acceptance of drag queens.

"Liberals: you don't have a right to go into a restaurant without a mask and a vax," Lahren wrote on Twitter. "Also Liberals: grown men dressed as women have a RIGHT to sexy dance in front of kids. Weirdos. Sickos. Perverts."

In 2021, another post by Lahren was flagged by Facebook as part of the social network's attempts to prevent fake news.

"Unvaccinated, you can get COVID and have over 99% chance of survival. Get vaccinated and you can still get COVID and will still have over 99% chance of survival," Lahren wrote.

However, PolitiFact—a non-profit that investigates claims of political figures and commentators for accuracy—said the claim was misleading, as Lahren's post "ignores evidence showing vaccines are highly effective at preventing infections that could cause death."

On September 4, the TV presenter confirmed that she has not had the COVID-19 vaccine, posting to X: "As we greet a new week let me just reiterate how happy I am- honored really- that I didn't get that COVID jab."

Despite their differing views, Lahren previously seemed to praise Swift. In July, Lahren said she admired the pop star's ability to stimulate the economy, with her The Eras Tour bringing a substantial influx of cash to cities where the singer has performed.

"She would be better qualified than a lot of the people currently working in the White House," Lahren said during an appearance on Varney & Co. "Her ability to transform herself in this industry is remarkable, whether you like her politics or not."

Newsweek has reached out to Tomi Lahren, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for comment.