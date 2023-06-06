Tomi Lahren Slams Liberals Over Vaccines, Drag—'Sickos'

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren has lashed out at "liberals" over drag queens, comparing their acceptance to COVID mandates and vaccines.

In recent months, several large U.S. brands have been targeted with boycott calls. A host of different companies have unveiled products supporting Pride Month, which takes place every June. Companies supporting the LGBTQ+ community outside of Pride Month have also faced backlash from conservatives.

The current wave was heightened in April, when Bud Light was targeted for a small branded partnership it did with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Retailer Target has also been the subject of calls for boycotts and has said it received bomb threats after introducing its 2023 line of Pride Month merchandise.

Tomi Lahren is pictured on October 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The conservative commentator has lashed out at "liberals," after a law banning public drag queen performances was ruled unconstitutional in Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon

Despite such inclusive marketing being commonplace among corporations for years, many have become engulfed in controversy. Some experts have pinned the blame on a small number of influential far-right figures orchestrating a plan to make support for LGBTQ+ communities toxic for major companies.

Additionally, drag queens have become a talking point across the political spectrum. States such as Tennessee and Kentucky had recently passed legislation banning drag shows from being performed in public or in front of children. However, a federal judge in Tennessee recently ruled the ban unconstitutional.

Expressing her objection to the news, Lahren took to Twitter to share a flood of Twitter posts about drag queens on Monday. Sharing a clip from her show, Final Thoughts, Lahren described the ruling as the judge having "struck down our Tennessee law preventing perverts from gyrating in front of kids."

Still ahead, a federal judge struck down our Tennessee law preventing perverts from gyrating in front of kids and you know I have some Final Thoughts. https://t.co/ruvWuGNILW — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 5, 2023

"DRAG isn't even mentioned in the law," she wrote in another tweet. "You can't sexy dance in front of kids. Period. I don't care if you're gay, straight, bisexual, trans, or whatever the hell the other letters and symbols in your acronym stand for. You can shake your tail feather and your family jewels in front of adults as much as your heart desires, you just have to leave kids out of it."

DRAG isn’t even mentioned in the law. You can’t sexy dance in front of kids. Period. I don’t care if you’re gay, straight, bisexual, trans, or whatever the hell the other letters and symbols in your acronym stand for. You can shake your tail feather and your family jewels in… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 5, 2023

She then compared the support of drag queens with the support of mandates that were put in place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Liberals: you don't have a right to go into a restaurant without a mask and a vax," Lahren tweeted. "Also Liberals: grown men dressed as women have a RIGHT to sexy dance in front of kids. Weirdos. Sickos. Perverts."

Liberals: you don’t have a right to go into a restaurant without a mask and a vax



Also Liberals: grown men dressed as women have a RIGHT to sexy dance in front of kids



Weirdos. Sickos. Perverts. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 4, 2023

While the post was supported by a number of her followers, Lahren's statement also faced pushback from her detractors, many of whom decried her depiction of those with a left-leaning political stance.

Tennessee lawmakers recently took aim at the state's LGBTQ+ community by passing a slew of bills that restrict transgender rights, including bans on public drag shows and gender-affirming care for minors. The state joined more than two dozen others trying to limit access to transgender healthcare for children. There were also efforts to ban events like "drag story hours" at public libraries.

However, as LGBTQ+ Pride Month kicked into gear, a federal judge in Memphis deemed the ban on public drag shows unconstitutional, according to a ruling filed late Friday night. The ruling was made based on the First Amendment and free speech.

Meanwhile, Lahren, who has been vocal in her objections to Bud Light's collaboration with Mulvaney, claimed in May that the behind-the-scenes fallout from the partnership would affect employees at the beleaguered beer brand.

Taking to Twitter, the Fox Nation host wrote: "A current Bud Light employee reached out to tell me things are BAD and mass layoffs are expected. Production is stalled. They can't give the stuff away. Would be so easy if execs would acknowledge their TRANSgression and issue a true apology."

The Tomi Lahren Is Fearless presenter added: "A current Bud Light employee told me it's not necessarily [Anheuser-Busch] that's woke, but rather 'InBev' that bought the company in 2008 and is now going more woke. Interesting."

Newsweek has contacted representatives of Anheuser-Busch via email for comment.