Tennessee Republicans' Ban on Drag Shows Mocked After Mass Shooting

Tennessee Republicans were criticized after a mass shooting at a private school in Nashville on Monday that left three children and three adults dead.

This month, along party lines, Tennessee passed a bill banning drag shows, as well as one preventing transgender minors from getting gender-affirming health care.

Critics of state Republicans are pointing out that while drag shows were banned, assault weapons remain legal.

Senator Jack Johnson, who co-authored the bill prohibiting drag shows, said he wanted the law enacted to protect children.

President Joe Biden has urged Congress to ban assault weapons.

Tennessee Republican legislators are getting slammed after at least three children and three adults were killed in a mass shooting at a Nashville private school on Monday.

Twitter users assailed state GOP officials in the wake of the bloodshed. This month, the state Senate, along party lines, passed a bill preventing drag shows from being performed in public or near children. The law prohibits the performances in the vicinity of schools, public parks or places of worship, beginning July 1. Another passed bill bans transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care such as hormone prescriptions or surgery in Tennessee. Republicans hold supermajorities in the state House and Senate.

Meanwhile, assault weapons remain legal in the state.

Newsweek has previously reported that police said the shooter was found armed with at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun at Covenant School in Nashville. After news of the tragedy broke, President Joe Biden urged Congress to ban assault weapons, which have been prohibited by some states, excluding Tennessee.

"Tennessee Republicans in 2023: Banned drag shows," MSNBC Executive Producer Kyle Griffin tweeted Monday afternoon. "Moved to significantly expand access to guns in the state via a series of bills — including one which would lower the carry age from 21 to 18."

Tennessee Republicans in 2023:



Banned drag shows



Moved to significantly expand access to guns in the state via a series of bills — including one which would lower the carry age from 21 to 18 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 27, 2023

"But drag shows and gender affirming healthcare are what get banned in Tennessee," activist and television host Padma Lakshmi tweeted with news coverage from the shooting.

But drag shows and gender affirming healthcare are what get banned in Tennessee. https://t.co/pf3EPOKq9n — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 27, 2023

"In light of three children getting killed in a school shooting in Nashville, remember that Tennessee Republicans have squandered their time in office banning drag shows under the pretense of keeping kids safe," podcast host Brian Cohen tweeted.

In light of three children getting killed in a school shooting in Nashville, remember that Tennessee Republicans have squandered their time in office banning drag shows under the pretense of keeping kids safe. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 27, 2023

In February, GOP Senator Jack Johnson—who co-authored the bill prohibiting drag shows—said he wanted the law enacted to protect children.

"The overarching goal of this bill is to protect Tennessee children. I am proud to stand behind this legislation as we work to ensure communities in Tennessee are safe and welcoming places for families to bring their children without having to worry," Johnson tweeted.

The overarching goal of this bill is to protect Tennessee children. I am proud to stand behind this legislation as we work to ensure communities in Tennessee are safe and welcoming places for families to bring their children without having to worry. https://t.co/6ByP72gQeP — Jack Johnson (@SenJohnson) March 1, 2023

Newsweek has reached out to Johnson's office and the ACLU via email for comment.

Another tweet took a jab at Republicans' priorities regarding children's safety.

"The State of Tennessee banned public drag shows, but a woman posing as a teenager walked into a Nashville school with a gun and murdered three children this morning. #priorities," one user tweeted.

The State of Tennessee banned public drag shows, but a woman posing as a teenager walked into a Nashville school with a gun and murdered three children this morning. #priorities — Nick Levendofsky (@NLevendofsky) March 27, 2023

"It's March 27th, there have been 89 shootings at K-12 schools this year. But Tennessee banned drag shows for being 'harmful to children.' Yeah," another user tweeted.