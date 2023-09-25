Did Taylor Swift Clear Out Restaurant for Travis Kelce Date? What We Know

Since Travis Kelce admitted to having a crush on Taylor Swift back in July, fans have been desperate for any hint of a possible romance between the pair. On Sunday, the alleged couple were spotted out together for the first time, sending the rumor mill into overdrive—with one social media user claiming the singer had cleared out a restaurant full of diners for some alone time with the football star.

The 33-year-old songstress was spotted cheering on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce during the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, watching the game from a luxury suite with Kelce's mom Donna, before the duo exited the venue together, driving away in a convertible.

It's less clear what happened after that, but TikTok user Molly (@1989vinyl) said Swift that showed up at an eatery in Kansas City after the game. The singer supposedly paid for every customer's meal in exchange for them leaving immediately, so that she and Kelce would have the restaurant to themselves.

"I've just got a call from a friend and Taylor is going to a place and she just paid for everyone in the restaurant so that they would leave," Molly said excitedly in the clip.

Left: Taylor Swift in September 2023. Right: Travis Kelce in July 2023. Rumors that the pop star and football player are dating have been circling for weeks. Gotham/Steve Granitz/GC Images/FilmMagic

"They were eating and the waitress came out to them and said 'Here's the deal, everything is paid for but you have to leave like right now.'

"How freaking insane is this? And of course, she's with Travis Kelce."

So far, Molly's video has received over 1 million views, but she did not name the restaurant involved and there were no pictures or social media posts from the venue showing the purported date.

Still, some followers were unimpressed by the pop star supposedly asking diners to leave mid-meal.

"I would be so mad if do someone did that to me at a restaurant," said tiffo.

"Unpopular vote but no, I'm staying...I'm not leaving [because] u throw a few dollars at me," agreed jessicahudson681.

"While I love this for her, I'd be so annoyed if I was being [pressured] to leave just [because] someone wanted Privacy. like go home," wrote ohthatssara.

"Definitely their first date, hope it went well! she deserves a guy who shows love in public!" commented bammitsrachel, while betsy said: "I feel like my bestie is on a first date and I'm just patiently waiting for updates."

A slightly different version of events appeared on sports and entertainment website BroBible. The publication spoke to a student who believes Swift may have been responsible for their odd experience at a Kansas City restaurant on Sunday.

"We were there for my friend's 22nd birthday, and they told us they had a 'hard close' at 8 pm, handed us to-go boxes and told us politely that we had to leave," Gabby Tappan said.

"I asked if it was for Taylor and they said all smiley 'we can't confirm or deny' but then kept making jokes and said they'd tell her we said hi."

According to the University of Kansas student, staff allowed customers to head to the restaurant downstairs to finish their meals.

"Some of her security guards sat behind us," Tappan continued. "We tried going up the stairs [because] they shut down the elevators to see if we could get in but we couldn't haha. So crazy."

BroBible said the restaurant involved appears to be Prime Social, and the downstairs restaurant the upscale Ocean Prime.

Newsweek has reached out to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and @1989vinyl for comment.

In his New Heights podcast—which he hosts with his brother Philadelphia Eagles' center Jason Kelce—Kelce said he'd recently attended one of Swift's concerts and planned to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on. The hitmaker is currently part way through her The Eras Tour, which has broken records and and is estimated to gross $1.4 billion in revenue.

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite with Donna Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The singer was spotted cheering Kelce on last night during the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game. Cooper Neill/Getty Images Sport

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," the 33-year-old confessed.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings."

Nevertheless, Swift appears to have gotten the message—despite being an Eagles fan. A source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that the pair had been casually chatting for a while, but have been too busy to hang out in person.

On September 20, Jason Kelce was questioned about the reported romance during an interview on 94 WIP sports radio, but claimed not to know much about his brother's love life.

"I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world," he said. "But having said that, man, I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100 percent true."

Although the 35-year-old appeared to be joking, Swift's appearance at the game has fans hopeful after a difficult year of dating for the star. The music icon split from Joe Alwyn, who she dated for six years, in April. She was then spotted hanging out with Matty Healy, singer of the 1975, in May, but the couple reportedly called it quits shortly afterward.