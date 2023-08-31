Laura Loomer Alleges Leftist Plot to 'Murder President Trump'

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has claimed that "lunatic leftists" are conspiring to "murder" former President Donald Trump.

Loomer, a twice-failed Republican congressional candidate who describes herself as a "proud Islamophobe," claimed on Thursday that there was a plan to assassinate the former president while sharing news of a stabbing that killed one inmate and injured two others at Georgia's Fulton County Jail, where Trump last week was booked on 13 felony charges.

The jail was placed under federal investigation in July due to poor conditions, outbreaks of violence and a "structurally unsafe" environment. Trump and his allies, including some of his 18 co-defendants in Georgia, have increasingly complained about the conditions inside the jail since it became apparent that the former president would have to endure at least some time at the facility.

Laura Loomer is pictured on July 6, 2019, in Washington, D.C. The far-right activist claims "lunatic leftists" are plotting to "murder" former President Donald Trump. Stephanie Keith/Getty

"This is the county where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants President Trump to spend the rest of his life in prison," Loomer wrote while sharing an article on the stabbing to X, formerly Twitter. "These deranged lunatic leftists are trying to murder President Trump. They MUST be stopped! #Trump2024NowMorethanEver"

Newsweek reached out for comment to Trump's office via email on Thursday night.

While the conditions at the jail may be concerning, there is no evidence of a plot from "lunatic leftists" or anyone else to murder the former president.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in June claimed without evidence that "the deep state establishment" was planning to assassinate Trump, either by staging a heart attack or by pulling off a more dramatic plot to "blow his airplane up."

"I think they'll blow his airplane up," Jones said during an interview on the PBD podcast. "I really, at a gut level, believe they're gonna kill Trump ... I believe the deep state establishment will murder him."

"He'll be 30 points ahead in the primaries, nothing's going to stop him, and then they just ... you know, he dies of a heart attack—they poison him or they blow his airplane up," he added.

As a former president, Trump is at all times under the protection of the U.S. Secret Service.

Loomer, who formerly promoted conspiracy theories as a personality on Jones' Infowars, was banned in 2018 from what was then still Twitter for breaching the platform's rules against hateful conduct, with tweets about the Muslim faith of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar. Her account was restored after Elon Musk bought the company last year.

In addition to claiming that Trump is the target of a murder plot, Loomer on Thursday also weighed in on a Republican dispute in Georgia concerning an effort to punish Willis by calling a special legislative session to investigate and potentially defund the district attorney.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and other key Republicans including State House Speaker Jon Burns are opposing the effort as legally untenable, while GOP State Senator Colton Moore is spearheading efforts to launch the session, warning that "civil war" could come if his demands are not met.

Loomer called the governor a "RINO," or "Republican in name only," on X and claimed that his not backing the call for a special session was "evidence that Kemp is working with Fani Willis to prosecute President Trump."

Additionally, Loomer reignited her feud with Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, writing that "she doesn't want to do anything to hold the Governor of her own state accountable as he works with the radical Left to lock Trump up for the rest of his life."