U.S.

Donald Trump Reveals Being Inside Jail Was 'Terrible Experience'

By
U.S. Donald Trump Arrest Georgia 2020 Election

Donald Trump has described the "terrible" experience of getting his mugshot taken during his arrest for racketeering and conspiracy charges in Fulton County, Georgia.

In an interview on Newsmax shortly after he surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County jail, the former president said he was treated "nicely" during his booking process but said his arrest was a "very sad day for the country."

Trump is accused of 13 offenses as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' expansive investigation into alleged criminal attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Unlike his arrest in the other three criminal investigations into him, Trump had his mugshot taken in Georgia as part of the booking process, the first time one has been taken for a former president in U.S. history.

When asked what it was like inside the Fulton County jail on Thursday night by Newsmax host Greg Kelly, Trump replied: "Terrible experience."

"I came in, I was treated very nicely but it is what it is," Trump said. "I took a mugshot, I'd never heard the words mug shot, they didn't teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance.

"It's a very sad experience and it's a very sad day for our country," Trump added.

This is a breaking news story.

Donald Trump mughsot
In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Fulton County Sherrif's Office/Getty Images
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
