Trump Ends X Hiatus With Mugshot and Call for Money

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday made his first post to X, formerly Twitter, since January 2021, with an image of his mugshot and a link to his campaign fundraiser.

Trump was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, after surrendering in connection in the criminal indictment brought against him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The former president is facing 13 counts, accused of attempting to overturn Georgia's presidential election results in 2020.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday speaks to the media at Hartsfield-Jackson airport after being booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump broke his hiatus on X, formerly Twitter, after surrendering to authorities. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Unlike his other criminal charges, however, officials snapped a mugshot of Trump while he was booked Thursday. The former president has wasted no time using the picture as a fundraising pull for his 2024 reelection campaign, including in a post to his X account, which read in all caps, "ELECTION INTERFERENCE" and "NEVER SURRENDER!"

Trump also included a link to his campaign's website that directs the user to a fundraising page. It's the first time the former president has utilized his X account since being reinstated to the platform in November 2022, shortly after Elon Musk took control of the site. Trump was banned shortly after the January 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.