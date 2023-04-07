Laura Loomer Responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Warning to Trump

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has responded to Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene after the congresswoman warned former President Donald Trump against following through with a purported plan to hire her.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Trump had recently asked aides to hire Loomer, a failed two-time Republican congressional candidate who has described herself as a "proud Islamaphobe," for a role in his 2024 presidential campaign.

Greene described Loomer, whom she has recently been feuding with, as "mentally unstable" and a "documented liar" in a tweet a short time later. Greene said that she would "make sure [Trump] knows" to "never hire or do business with a liar." Notably, both women have a history of spreading false conspiracy theories.

Within hours, the New York Times reported that backlash over Loomer potentially being hired, possibly including Greene's plea to the former president, had apparently resulted in Trump dropping the plan.

Just before the later report was published, Loomer, who is Jewish, responded to Greene with an uncharacteristically tame statement citing the ongoing Passover holiday as a reason for Republicans to "not tear each other apart." She also cited national and "movement-wide unity" while asking Greene to "desist."

"During this period of Passover and Holy Week, I think Americans should be taking the time to come together, not tear each other apart," Loomer said in the statement, which was shared on Twitter. "This past week we have witnessed an unprecedented shift towards authoritarianism in America."

"In context, I scarcely think I merit time as a news item, because of the opinions of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, or Kevin McCarthy," she added. "It's an unwanted, unnecessary, and unbecoming distraction, and I urge them to desist in the name of national as well as movement-wide unity."

After the New York Times reported that Trump was no longer planning to hire her, Loomer lashed out at the "leakers" who she said had violated non-disclosure agreements by "leaking private conversations" to the newspaper "in an effort to undermine their boss."

In a lengthy tweet, Loomer said that "RINOS," or "Republicans in name only," had collaborated with Democrats "in a coordinated hit job to smear me with lies in an effort to sabotage one of President Trump's biggest loyalists who has only helped his campaign."

"Leakers violate their NDA's and betray President Trump by leaking private conversations to the @nytimes in an effort to undermine their boss," Loomer tweeted. "RINOS and Dems collaborate with the same talking points in a coordinated hit job to smear me with lies in an effort to sabotage one of President Trump's biggest loyalists who has only helped his campaign."

"President Trump's opponents and enemies now know he is surrounded by leakers and opportunists," she continued. "I'm not done supporting President Trump & exposing his enemies on both sides of the aisle. Some people who work for Trump go out of their way to hurt him. Meanwhile, I have always been a loyalist. #Trump2024"

Last November, Loomer called Greene a "snake" and questioned her pro-Trump credentials, claiming that the congresswoman was a "traitor" who was "secretly undermining" the former president.

Loomer has also taken issue with Greene over her support for Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, at one point saying that she backed McCarthy during his tumultuous journey to becoming speaker because "she doesn't have a mind of her own."

Prior to their feud, Greene endorsed Loomer's congressional ambitions, calling her a "friend" who is "exactly the type of America First Patriot that I need standing beside me on the House floor."

