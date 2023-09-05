Lauren Boebert Poll Sparks Worried Emails to Supporters

A new poll showing Representative Lauren Boebert trailing behind Democrat Adam Frisch has sparked a flurry of campaign emails warning her supporters about how dire her position in the race has become.

"If we don't turn things around quickly, we could lose this seat to the Democrats," an August 29 email sent by her campaign read. "I can't believe I'm saying those words, but I need you to understand how dire this situation is. [Adam Frisch's] latest internal polls have him beating us by two points."

The likely rematch between Boebert and Frisch, the Democrat who challenged the MAGA star in 2022, has been increasingly heating up. Already shaping up to be one of the closest watched races in the 2024 elections, the contest is a battle for the Republican stronghold of Colorado's 3rd Congressional district.

Frisch had been widely viewed as a long-shot candidate, but the margin of 546 votes in the last election turned Boebert's easy re-election on its head and made it the closest congressional race of the midterms. While Frisch proved to be a real threat to the congresswoman, he had still struggled to make gains on her in the polls.

Lauren Boebert speaks in the House Chamber on January 6, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Boebert's 2024 election opponent Adam Frisch is beating her by two points in a new poll. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

That changed last month when Keating Research released the first poll showing Frisch in the lead with a 2-percentage point advantage over Boebert. The August 22 survey also showed Frisch with a 42 percent favorability rating among voters in the district and Boebert with 34 percent.

Keating Research, a Democratic polling firm, was the only pollster to accurately predict a dangerously close race between Boebert and Frisch last year.

Newsweek reached out to Boebert's campaign via email for comment.

"This tracks with everything that we've been shouting from the rooftops for months: this is the hottest race in the country," Boebert's campaign told her supporters in an August 28 email. "At the rate that we're going, our race could be out of reach before we even hit 2024."

In another email from August 30, former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told Colorado Republicans, "If the Election were held today... Lauren would lose."

The emails pointed out that Frisch is continuing to outraise Boebert's campaign. Frisch has raised the fourth-highest amount of any 2024 congressional candidate with $4.4 million, while Boebert has only raised $1.6 million this year.

"The outpouring of support for Frisch, particularly from Colorado residents and grassroots donors, comes as Boebert continues her extremist antics despite her exceptionally narrow victory of 546 votes against Frisch in 2022," the Democrat said in a July email that noted more than 98 percent of his contributions were low-dollar donations of $100 or less.

Boebert's campaign has stressed that Frisch would still need to win the Democratic primary against other candidates, like Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout who is also running for the Democratic nomination, to appear on the general ballot against the congresswoman.

"For the poll to have any relevance Aspen Adam needs to secure the Democrat nomination, which he only won by a couple hundred votes last time," Boebert's campaign manager Drew Sexton previously told Newsweek.