Lauren Boebert's Clash With Sean Hannity Sparks Internet Divide

On what was once known as the town square of the internet, Twitter, the public appears evenly divided over the recent clash between Representative Lauren Boebert and TV show host Sean Hannity.

On Wednesday night, the Colorado congresswoman—who's among the 20 House Republicans who voted against Kevin McCarthy becoming House Speaker on both Tuesday and Wednesday—was thoroughly grilled by her longtime friend about her criticism of the former House minority leader.

For about half of Twitter users who commented on the apparent clash, this kind of dispute among conservatives usually on the same side was to be expected amid the turmoil hardliners like Boebert have thrown the GOP into in recent days.

For the other half, the clash was unexpected, and the Fox News host went too far in attacking the Colorado congresswoman.

"I try to watch Fox from time to time to check in the other side. But Hannity and Boebert having a full blown screaming match tonight was insufferable. CNN and MSNBC would neverrrrrrrrrrr," wrote author Isa Watson.

"Fox News now at war with the Gaetz-Boebert wing of the GOP. It's funny, because Hannity used to encourage this behavior circa 2011 to 2014," wrote reporter Jim Stinson.

McCarthy failed in six consecutive votes between Tuesday and Wednesday to obtain enough votes to be elected as leader of the new GOP-controlled chamber. The 118th Congress remains currently paralyzed as 20 Republican lawmakers—most of whom are members of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus—continue to oppose McCarthy's bid.

Boebert has been particularly vocal in her opposition to McCarthy, asking Donald Trump on Wednesday to withdraw his endorsement of the candidate and saying it was time for the former president to "tell Kevin McCarthy that 'sir, you do not have the votes and it's time to withdraw.'"

But when Boebert appeared on Hannity's show later in the day, the TV host questioned the congresswoman on whether she should be the one backtracking in her position instead.

"Kevin McCarthy has 202-3, votes. Your side has 20," Hannity says. "So if I'm going to use your words and your methodology and your math, isn't it time for you to pack it in?"

When Boebert started answering the question, saying she understood his frustration but McCarthy "doesn't have the vote," Hannity interrupted her saying she was not answering his question.

From that moment on, the interview was marked by a series of interruptions and disagreements between the two. In one of the most heated exchanges, Hannity asked Boebert about the candidate she and her fellow dissident House Republicans would prefer as House Speaker, and the Colorado congresswoman joked about nominating Trump.

"What is this, a game show?," Hannity replied.

"I know this is propaganda theater, but Sean Hannity seems genuinely peeved that Boebert says she might nominate Trump as Speaker. Even the clowns know when the circus is a loser s***show." writer Paula Chertok commented on Twitter.

On the other hand, comments from right-wingers seem to lean on Boebert's side.

"Jesus, it looks like Frank Lunz is gonna need a new roomie," wrote Newsmax TV host Gerry Callahan, referring to Republican consultant and pollster Frank Luntz. "Hannity is seriously upset that Lauren Boebert doesn't love Kevin McCarthy as much he does. Sean sounds deeply hurt, like Boebert insulted his mother."

"Boebert is a true patriot and has earned millions of people's respect over the last 24 hours. Hannity continues to prove what a hack, sellout he is. Guy could care less about what he's told to say, as long as the moneys coming in!," wrote talk show host Mike Crispi.

"Sean Hannity owes Congresswoman Lauren Boebert an apology," wrote co-founder of Women For Trump Amy Kremer.

The House agreed to return at noon on Thursday.

Newsweek has reached out to Boebert's team for comment.