Lauren Boebert Doesn't Want to 'Nitpick' Bible Over Family's Teen Pregnancy

Lauren Boebert, who recently announced that she will soon be a 36-year-old grandmother as her 17-year-old son and his teenage girlfriend are expecting a child, said that her son having premarital sex challenges her Christian beliefs but she doesn't want to "nitpick" the Bible for what's right and wrong.

"Obviously, I'm a Christian and you know there are standards that we like to uphold, but none of us do it perfectly," Boebert said during an interview with Dave Rubin for The Rubin Report, a conservative political talk show, on Thursday.

"One of the biggest things that I look to is, 'Him who knows to do right and doesn't, it's sin.' And I mean, there [are] things all throughout the week that I know is right to do and sometimes, you know, I don't do them. So we can nitpick what the Bible says is right and wrong, but I think just having that heart posture of wanting to serve God and do the right thing is so important."

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) (3rd L) and other House Republicans wait for the beginning of a news conference after the vote for H.R.1. Boebert said that as a Christian she's challenged by her son having premarital sex, but that's not what matters. Alex Wong/Getty Images

She said that she now wants to teach her son "about redemption and how to move forward."

Boebert's announcement on March 4 that she will soon be a grandmother, made at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Moms for America event, sparked controversy as the Republican congresswoman used the occasion to praise teenagers who choose not to have abortions.

In her interview with Rubin, Boebert returned to the topic, saying that both her mother and herself had their first child at 18 years old, which makes her son the third generation of teenage parents.

"My mom—she was 18 when she had me. I was 18 when I had Tyler, and now he's 18. One of his first comments was, 'Mom, his hereditary.' I said, 'Nice try. Doesn't work that way.' But I'm really proud of him and my grandson's mom for being responsible, because they could have taken a different route, and both of them chose life," she said.

She added: "It wasn't anything I had to browbeat them with, I very calmly had the conversation when we found out, just let me know if you think something else, I just want to have a talk with you if you decide to go a different direction, and both of them were very excited and wanted to move forward and welcome this life into the world."

Boebert, who often appeals to God in her politics and identifies as a devout Christian, has denounced sex education in Colorado and called for defunding Planned Parenthood.

