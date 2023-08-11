Lauren Boebert Says Joe Biden Is Wrong About Her Being 'Quiet'

Lauren Boebert shot back at President Joe Biden online after he sarcastically called the outspoken Colorado representative "very quiet" during a speech this week.

While speaking in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Wednesday, Biden touted the provisions in his Inflation Reduction Act designed to reduce climate change and create new jobs. He mentioned that Boebert, "along with every other Republican, voted against this bill, and it's making all this possible. And she railed against its passage. But, that's okay. She's welcoming it now."

Biden noted in his speech that CS Wind in Pueblo, Colorado, recently announced it will hire around 850 new employees, benefiting Boebert: "Coincidentally, CS Wind is Congresswoman Lauren Boebert—you know, the very quiet Republican lady—it's in her district."

After Biden's speech, Boebert took to X to dismiss his characterization of her, writing: "Joe Biden said that I'm a 'very quiet Republican lady.' Wishful thinking Joe. I'm calling you out every single day and I won't be getting more quiet about it anytime soon."

Boebert also addressed Biden's comments while speaking to Newsmax's Carl Higbie later that day.

"Well, first of all, I am glad he is able to say what a lady is," Boebert told Higbie. "I am sure that he wishes I were a quiet lady but I am very loud about the destruction his policies are causing our country, my state and my district."

"Especially with these massive landgrabs that are restricting us from extracting this good clean energy that we need to secure [for] our country to be energy independent and pursue energy dominance," the congresswoman said.

The Newsmax host mocked Biden and sarcastically said that he knew better than both of them on issues of energy.

Newsweek reached out to Lauren Boebert and the White House via email for comment.

Biden has mocked other Republicans who benefit from the consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law in August 2022 and opposed by a number of members of the party.

In June, Biden took a jab at Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for celebrating the expansion of a South Korean solar panel production company in her district. That expansion was made possible because of tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, which she voted against.

Biden also mocked Tommy Tuberville, the Republican senator of Alabama, the same month for heralding federal funding his state will receive for broadband internet access, even though he had voted against the act.