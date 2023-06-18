News

Lauren Boebert Mocks John Fetterman's Speech With 'SNL' Jibe

Using a Saturday Night Live jibe, Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, mocked Senator John Fetterman for his introduction of President Joe Biden on Saturday at an event in Philadelphia.

Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, introduced Biden as part of an address detailing the federal government's response in rebuilding a collapsed part of the Interstate-95 highway that happened last Sunday. The collapse was reportedly caused by a truck that caught fire underneath the northbound portion of the road, with officials adding at the time that the southbound lane was structurally compromised by the flames.

"I'm standing next to the president again, next to a collapsed bridge here. And he is here to commit to work with the governor, and the delegadation [delegation] to make sure that we get this fixed quick, fast as well too," Fetterman, who suffered a stroke last year, said while introducing the president. "This is a president that is committed to infructurer [infrastructure] and then on top of that the jewel...kind of law of the infration [infrastructure] bill that is going to make sure that there's going to be bridges all across like this all across America getting rebuilt."

Fetterman's speech was widely mocked on Twitter by conservatives, including by Boebert.

Split of John Fetterman and Lauren Boebert
A split image of Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, and Senator John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat. The GOP lawmaker mocked Fetterman over his speech introducing Joe Biden. Getty

"Saturday Night Live better not even waste time trying to parody this. It's far beyond anything that anyone could ever come up with," Boebert tweeted on Saturday evening.

The clip, originally shared to Twitter by RNC Research, has been viewed more than 620,000 times and received an estimated 7,800 likes as of Sunday morning.

Among other conservatives who mocked Fetterman included Clay Travis who tweeted: "Guys, we just got John Fetterman introducing Joe Biden. It went exactly as you expected. If the Lincoln-Douglas debates represented the pinnacle of American democracy Biden-Fetterman represents the all-time bottom."

However, Anti-Donald Trump poster and social media personality Ed Krassenstein was sympathetic to Fetterman as well as Biden, who has been open about suffering from a stutter.

"If you are mocking Senator John Fetterman or even Biden for the issues they have speaking, you are no better than the childhood bullies we teach our children not to be. The motivation to use disabilities to shame people and groups of people is something that shows your own weakness and your own insecurities. You show you have no compassion for humanity. Perhaps you don't know this so I thought I'd just let you know," he wrote.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year more than 795,000 people in the United States. have a stroke. About 610,000 of these are first or new ones.

The CDC added that strokes are a leading cause of serious long-term disability among survivors and can greatly reduce their mobility and speech.

Newsweek has contacted Fetterman and Boebert's offices for comment via email.

