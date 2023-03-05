Lauren Boebert Reminded of Trump's Saudi Ties After CPAC Remarks

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, recently targeted President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden for his foreign business dealings, but was later reminded by social media users of Donald Trump's ties with Saudi Arabia.

"We are going to investigate Hunter Biden because he has used his father's positions in government for shady business dealings with Ukraine and China. We no longer need a resident in the White House. We need a president who puts America first and not his business dealings with corrupt foreign countries," Boebert said during her speech on Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday in Maryland.

Republicans previously announced that they are planning to investigate whether Biden had been involved in his son's foreign business dealings. In addition, federal investigators previously looked into whether Hunter Biden allegedly committed money laundering offenses and violating U.S. tax laws.

The president's son has worked for businesses in China, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. In addition, he sat on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma and reportedly conducted legal and advisory work for a Chinese energy company.

Still, Boebert on Saturday insisted that Biden used his position as vice president during the Obama administration to help his son with those foreign dealings and said that America needs "real leadership."

"I think the man that we need to put back in the White House will be here center stage tonight," she added in an apparent reference to Trump. "It's time we get real leadership back in the White House. Someone who actually cares about you and puts you first."

However, some social media users brought up Trump's ties with Saudi Arabia and how he and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, benefitted from Saudi funds.

"Trump right now is making millions from the Saudis hosting their new golf tour events," said political commentator Ron Filipkowski on Saturday.

Trump right now is making millions from the Saudis hosting their new golf tour events. https://t.co/rKveeCkNsP — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the nonprofit accountability watchdog group, Citizens for Ethics, said: "You want to talk about business dealings with corrupt foreign countries and you don't want to talk about Trump and Saudi Arabia?"

You want to talk about business dealings with corrupt foreign countries and you don't want to talk about Trump and Saudi Arabia? — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 4, 2023

"Im surprised she had the courage to call out Donald Trump at CPAC!" said comedian Hal Stewart.

Im surprised she had the courage to call out Donald Trump at CPAC! — Hal Stewart (@HalforNY__) March 5, 2023

Last month, The Washington Post reported new details that raised concerns about whether Trump and Kushner, who served as Trump's senior adviser, used their positions in the past to set themselves up to profit from their ties with Saudi Arabia even after Trump left office. The report cited Kushner's written account of convincing Trump to make Saudi Arabia a priority despite objections from top advisers.

It was recently revealed during court proceedings that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), a sovereign wealth fund led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, owns 93 percent of LIV Golf and pays 100 percent of the costs associated with its events. A year after he left office, Trump's golf courses began hosting tournaments for LIV.

Boebert on Saturday also said that federal agencies have gone "woke" and slammed the Biden administration and the "left" for passing legislation such as the $1.7 trillion Omnibus bill, which aims to continue funding federal agencies through September 30, 2023, to avoid a government shutdown, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

She also said that every Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programs in the U.S. military should be "uprooted" and "defunded."

Meanwhile, some Twitter users defended Boebert's speech, including Twitter user @NowPammsy who wrote: "You are so right, ⁦@laurenboebert⁩!! We deserve so much more!! We need a President to put #AmericaFirst. That man is ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩!! He did it before, and we need him to do it again!!"

You are so right, ⁦@laurenboebert⁩!! We deserve so much more!! We need a President to put #AmericaFirst 👊🏻❤️🇺🇸 That man is ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩!! He did it before, and we need him to do it again!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/ek8LDDw21K — PammsyNow (@NowPammsy) March 5, 2023

"Lauren Boebert at CPAC - CALLS out despicable corruption in DC

socking it to them. WE NEED MORE MAGA Like her in DC," said Twitter user @joshsey07543778.

Newsweek reached out to Boebert's media office for comment.