Lauren Boebert Rival's Warning to Congresswoman Amid Fondling Incident

Adam Frisch, the Colorado Democrat once again challenging Representative Lauren Boebert in next year's election cycle, has spoken out about her recent fondling incident at a Denver theater and gave a warning on Sunday about its potential impact with voters.

Boebert, a Republican, has represented Colorado's 3rd District since 2021 and built up a reputation as one of the most staunchly MAGA-aligned members of Congress. Her time in office has often been marked with controversy, including her involvement in holding up the election of Kevin McCarthy to the House speakership and her heckling of President Joe Biden during State of the Union addresses.

This stream of controversies seemingly reached its peak last Sunday when Boebert was escorted out of Denver's Buell Theatre during a performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical after allegedly engaging in disruptive and inappropriate behavior. Despite the congresswoman's initial denials of any wrongdoing, CCTV footage released later appeared to show her vaping, using flash photography, singing along to the show, and fondling the man she was with. Boebert has since issued an apology for the incident, but the wave of backlash against her has continued.

Frisch previously ran to unseat Boebert in the 2022 midterm elections. While his chances were initially written off, given the 3rd district's traditional conservative bent, he ultimately came within less than a percentage point of defeating the incumbent Republican. Boebert was reelected by less than 600 votes, one of the slimmest margins in last year's election cycle, and now faces increasingly grim odds in 2024, with Frisch running against her once again.

Adam Frisch, a Colorado Democrat, is seen. Frisch who is once again challenging Representative Lauren Boebert in next year's elections has spoken out about her recent fondling incident at a Denver theater and gave a warning about its potential impact with voters. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

During a Sunday appearance on MSNBC, Frisch spoke out about his rival's controversial incident, offering a warning about how her behavior will impact her reputation at home and performance in next year's election.

"It's just another notch in the belt of embarrassment," Frisch said. "And it's horrible to get into that conversation—she even lied about her lies. So, the voters are sick and tired of this embarrassment, whether it's an audience member watching a theater performance, but what's even worse is her embarrassment in the halls of Congress and those committee meetings.

He continued: "When she's not focused on the job, she's very focused on herself. And there's real issues out there, with real access to health care and reproductive right protection. Let's remember that Representative Boebert wants to ban all abortions across the country as well. And one of the reasons for doing so well is because we are focused on the task at hand, which is what the voters want, and not this 'anger-tainment' industry that she's so proud of participating in, even in her off time."

MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend followed-up by asking Frisch if, after his surprise performance in last year's midterms, he has received any boost in support from the national Democratic Party.

In response, Frisch explained how his poor polling in 2022 made it difficult for him to get people in Washington, D.C., to take his phone calls, but that now he expects his next race to be among the most-watched across the country. He also added that his campaign has received over 200,000 small-dollar donations from "voters and families and businesses of Western and Southern Colorado."