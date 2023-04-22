Lauren Boebert Says Democrats Using Earth Day to 'Divide'

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert slammed Democrats and climate-change activists, saying on Twitter that they use Earth Day – a holiday aimed at gathering support for environmental protections, to cause a wedge in society.

"On this Earth Day, let's always remember to appreciate this incredible world God has given us," she tweeted on Saturday. "Liberals will try to make this day about climate change to divide us. Let's focus on being appreciative, good stewards of what God has given us instead," Boebert tweeted.

Conservatives frequently oppose what they see as the "climate agenda." However, researchers say the climate-change threat is real and warn of more of these extreme weather patterns in the future, like the bomb cyclone that battered California or the Mississippi tornado that left 23 people dead in its wake.

A United Nations official said the findings of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) study last year are proof that the world is on the "fast track" to a climate disaster.

Despite the dire warnings, Boebert, whose anti-climate change remarks have been documented over the years, continues to cause a divide on social media. Her Earth Day tweet, which garnered nearly 2,000 comments as of Saturday night, drew a slew of criticism with many urging the outspoken congresswoman to stop the division.

God would want us to take care of this earth and we're not. Just stop with the constant division. I believe Jesus said love one another as I have loved you. Live by his example. — TMajestic 🦋 (@soapmaker10) April 23, 2023

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Boebert via email on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Boebert joked during a House committee hearing about how she isn't a climate change denier, saying that she recognizes the climate changes with each season. The joke appears to be a favorite of hers, using it several times in the past.

A Getty stock photo of Representative Lauren Boebert. The congresswoman tweeted that Democrats use Earth Day to "make this day about climate change to divide us.” Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Boebert often provokes the ire of climate change activists, notably in 2021 when she introduced a bill to block President Joe Biden from having the U.S. rejoin the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change. Boebert also previously opposed Biden's cautious policies on fossil fuel use, saying he is pandering to environmental extremists. After criticizing environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, Boebert faced backlash and scrutiny.

Boebert isn't alone in her contentious views though and is part of a host of high-profile figures who say climate change is a hoax. One claim is that concerns about climate change and policies geared towards curbing it are part of an agenda to control people and limit their freedom – favorite rhetoric of some Republican politicians.

Meanwhile, Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has said the Green New Deal and "climate lies" are a "SCAM that waste trillions of taxpayers' dollars and only serves the Liberal World Order enriching Klaus Schwab and those like his [World Economic Forum] frat boys."

This year, the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), conducted by the New Climate Institute, ranked the U.S. 52nd among nations on its progress to a green economy, putting the county in the "very low" performance category. After such reports and the urging of experts, climate mandates have increasingly been enacted on a state level, such as the ban on new gas vehicles in California from 2035.