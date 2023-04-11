Lauren Boebert's Son Accused of Special Treatment After Car Accident

A friend of Lauren Boebert's eldest son Tyler Boebert has accused the Colorado Republican of covering up details of a car crash caused by the 18-year-old boy, during which the friend, 19-year-old Noble D'Amato, was injured.

D'Amato told the Denver news site Westword that the incident occurred on September 17, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m. According to the 19-year-old, who said he was riding shotgun, the congresswoman's son was driving his father's SUV when he flipped into a Garfield County creek bed. At the time, Tyler Boebert was 17.

D'Amato told Westword that he wound up in the hospital with multiple concussions and a severely lacerated hand. "I still have problems with my hand," he said. "My thumb almost got cut off. It prevented me from getting a welding job because I can't hold a TIG torch anymore. I'm a personal-care provider now."

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) (C) listens alongside members of the House Freedom Caucus during a news conference on the debt limit at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 22, 2023. A friend of Boebert's son Tyler has accused the family of trying to hide a car crash caused by the then-17-year-old boy. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

After the incident, D'Amato was charged with drug offenses after Colorado State Police said they found he was carrying unprescribed Xanax pills and a marijuana grinder, together with a small amount of marijuana. Officers said D'Amato admitted to taking "a bar"—Xanax—earlier in the evening of the accident, while the 19-year-old insisted Tyler Boebert was sober.

Meanwhile, Tyler Boebert was reportedly issued a "careless driving causing bodily injury" ticket and was summoned to appear in court. But prosecutors in Glenwood Springs later dropped the boy's case, downgrading it to "a defective vehicle for headlights" ticket following the acceptance of a plea deal, according to the Garfield County Court Clerk's Office.

Newsweek has contacted Boebert's team and Colorado State Police for comment by email.

The clerk's office told Westword that Tyler Boebert was ordered by the court to attend driving school through Colorado's "Alive at 25" driver's awareness program and a mandatory review hearing that was scheduled for April 10 to ensure he took part in the course.

D'Amato told the Denver news site that the Boebert family was trying to "hide the fact that I was injured. They just don't give a f***. It's the entire family." He also referred to a previous incident involving Lauren Boebert. In 2019, ahead of the 2020 primary for the Colorado Republican's congressional district, Lauren Boebert was involved in an off-road incident with her son, dog, and now former sister-in-law Tori Hooper. According to the Daily Mail, which quoted an anonymous source, Lauren Boebert "begged" Hooper to keep quiet about the incident.

D'Amato said he and Tyler Boebert drifted away after the incident but are still friendly. He said he doesn't plan to take legal action against the Boeberts but he wants Tyler Boebert to stop acting like "he's a god" just because he's Lauren Boebert's kid.

Tyler Boebert recently came to the attention of the press after the Colorado congresswoman announced the 18-year-old and his teenage girlfriend were going to make her a grandmother soon.

The Garfield County Court Clerk's Office said that law enforcement just got the ticket wrong the first time. Boebert's team told Westword that the injury reported by D'Amato "was superficial at best and was addressed by medical professionals out of caution."

Newsweek has contacted D'Amato via Instagram and Facebook.