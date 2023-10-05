News

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning to Republicans Trying To Remove Matt Gaetz

By
News Lauren Boebert Colorado Matt Gaetz Republicans

Rep. Lauren Boebert has condemned "childish" attempts by Republican lawmakers to expel Matt Gaetz from the GOP conference after he initiated the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"My colleagues would be sorely mistaken to take a childish, vengeful route and try to expel my friend @MattGaetz for standing up to failed leadership," Boebert wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

McCarthy was targeted by hardline Republicans after he cooperated with Democrats to reach a deal that avoided a partial government shutdown. He was removed from his post on Tuesday, less than a year after being elected in a grueling 15-ballot vote.

Lauren Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks at a House Freedom Caucus press conference on March 10. She voted to retain Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The vote to remove him, triggered by Florida Republican Gaetz with a tool known as motion to vacate, was 216-210. Eight Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to support the motion. They were Gaetz, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Matt Rosendale of Montana.

Boebert voted against removing McCarthy, saying "No, for now" when called on.

Gaetz, an ally of Donald Trump and one of the loudest voices among ultraconservative Republicans, accused McCarthy of conspiring with the White House to keep funding Ukraine in its defense against Russia—which the former Speaker has strongly denied.

McCarthy told reporters that Gaetz's motion was an attention-seeking move, saying during a press conference: "You know it was personal, it had nothing to do with spending."

Other Republicans have expressed dissatisfaction with Gaetz's actions. Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska told reporters on Tuesday: "I'd love to have him out of the conference … He shouldn't be in the Republican Party."

Rep. Garret Graves, a McCarthy ally, said Gaetz's efforts to fundraise off the back of the ouster were "disgusting."

On Wednesday Rep. Michael Lawler of New York told reporters that he believed the Florida Republican should be expelled from the party's conference.

Newt Gingrich, who was House Speaker from 1995 to 1999, has called for Gaetz's expulsion in a Washington Post op-ed.

In a statement to Newsweek, Gingrich described the eight Republicans as "traitors in a political sense."

He said: "Gaetz and his accomplices have betrayed their colleagues by plunging the House into chaos. They have been totally destructive to the conservative efforts to check this administration and do good things for the American people."

Some hardline Republicans are now calling for former President Trump to become Speaker.

Trump has not commented on the calls to expel Gaetz, but on Tuesday he posted on Truth Social: "Why is it that Republicans are always fighting among themselves, why aren't they fighting the Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country?"

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC