Lauren Boebert's Shooters Grill To Be Replaced by Mexican Restaurant

House Representative Lauren Boebert's gun themed restaurant, Shooters Grill, in Rifle Colorado, is reportedly being replaced by a Mexican restaurant.

The outlet, which closed in July, dubbed itself the "safest restaurant in America" due to its armed waiting staff.

Founded by Boebert and her husband Jayson in 2013, Shooters Grill served a number of dishes named after firearms, such as the 'M16 burrito.'

On July 14 Boebert announced the restaurant had "closed its doors," after the building's owner said he "would not be renewing our lease."

She added: "This decision was his to make and was purely a business decision with no political motivation."

The Insider reports that a Mexican restaurant, called Tapatios Family Mexican Restaurant, appears to be setting up at the location.

According to the outlet "coming soon" signs are now stuck on the venues window, whilst company 'TAPATIOS2 LLC' was setup from the site in October.

Fact-checking website Snopes said it had confirmed social media reports about the change after speaking to a nearby business.

Boebert, an outspoken Donald Trump supporter, has repeatedly called on President Biden to "secure the southern border."

A recap in case you missed Biden’s speech:



Nothing to lower inflation.

Nothing to reduce crime.

Nothing to secure the southern border.



All division, no solutions. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 2, 2022

On April 6 2022, she tweeted: "Over 2.5 million illegal aliens have already crossed our Southern Border. That's more people than live in Denver, Boston, and San Francisco combined. Close the southern border NOW!"

During a 2014 interview with local newspaper the Post Independent Boebert explained how she came up with the restaurant's name.

She said: "I consulted with my Christian friends and everyone said 'Shooters' sounded like a bar or a strip joint.

"But I thought, this is Rifle — it was founded around guns and the Old West. We called it Shooters and started throwing guns and Jesus all over the place."

Boebert Brands 2023 'Year of the Conservative Comeback'

On New Year's Eve Boebert tweeted about what to expect fromt the coming year.

She said: "2023 is the year of the conservative comeback. Get ready!"

It follows a mixed year for the Republicans, which saw the GOP fail to take control of the Senate at November's midterm elections, though they did secure the House of Representatives.

2023 is the year of the conservative comeback.



Get ready! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 1, 2023

Boebert has emerged as a fierce opponent of Kevin McCarthy's bid to become Speaker of the House.

Last month she also claimed men are being "demonized" if they don't identify as women.

Appearing on the right-wing Frontlines with Drew Hernandez podcast, she said: "I'm standing up because I don't want it to damage the future of women in our country, future generations—and not just women. Men, too.

"Men have been demonized, and it's only OK to be a man now if you identify as a woman—whatever that is, right?

"And so, there's so much that we have to stand for right now, or we are going to lose our country completely."

Newsweek has contacted a spokesperson for Boebert for comment.