'Lazy' Yorkshire Terrier Demands Owner To Put Him in Bed in Hilarious Video

By
A social media video of a feisty dog refusing to go to his bed and demanding that his owner carry him instead has left the internet in hysterics.

The viral video captured the stubborn Yorkshire terrier standing inches away from his donut bed, while simultaneously begging for his owner to place him in the bed to save him from walking over to it. The dog, who's named Spikey Michael, then gets a telling off from his stern owner after repeatedly barking at her to try and let the rules around bedtime slide.

"No, you can get in your bed. I'm not getting up and lifting you in your bed again," Spikey's owner can be heard saying while filming the video.

He does not like to be called a faker but we all know he is 😆 yorkie dogsoftiktok faker

"You can get in that bed, I know you can. You're just being lazy," she adds.

The pair then enter a heated negotiation, where Spikey the dog keeps barking at his owner while she repeatedly insists that he is capable of getting into his bed himself. The Yorkshire terrier breed are known to have a stubborn and spunky streak, due to their innate sense of independence, intelligence and their larger than life character.

"No, get in the bed," the pup's owner says for a fourth time.

"You're a phony bolony, you're a faker," she adds.

Spikey's clearly not amused by his owner calling him a faker, and so lets out a louder and angrier bark in response before the video ends. By the end of the clip, the cheeky pup is still no closer to getting into his bed independently than he was at the start.

"He does not like to be called a faker but we all know he is," Spikey's owner remarks at the moment in the caption box under the post.

Dog
A stock image of a Yorkshire Terrier in a dog bed. The viral video captured the spunky Yorkie defiantly refusing his owner's order to go to bed. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on April 25 by @SpikeyMichaelTheYorkie, the TikTok post, which can be seen here, has been viewed over 1 million times and liked by over 80,000 TikTok users. More than 1,000 users have shared their amusement at the funny moment in the comments section under the post.

"My Yorkie is the same way," one user wrote. "My home camera shows her bouncing off furniture when I'm gone but then she can't jump at all when I'm home."

"I'm his lawyer: he must be put to bed or he'll sue for emotional distress," another user joked.

Newsweek reached out to @SpikeyMichaelTheYorkie for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC