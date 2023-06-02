Internet in Hysterics Over City Dogs Being Out in the Wilderness—'Dramatic'

Some people like to call themselves city folk while others prefer the country, but who knew that dogs could also be divided into the same two categories.

A dog owner has made a case for her two dogs, Briggs and Gus, being "city dogs" after they joined her on a trip to the wilderness and proceeded to show absolutely zero interest in their natural surroundings.

The two dogs recently appeared in a hilarious social media video where they were captured sitting in a countryside cabin with their owner, while looking longingly out at the woodland landscape as if in search of their city home.

The video was captioned "they're so dramatic," while a comical caption across the video reads, "when you take your city dogs to stay out in the wilderness." The TikTok video shows viewers the two dogs sitting solemnly and apart from each other. The pug and the Labrador pit bull crossbreed sibling duo look completely lost, and their stunned faces have left the internet in hysterics.

While most dogs can adapt to any environment, there are specific breeds that are recommended for, or better suited to, city and apartment dwellers. These pups are usually lower maintenance and require less exercise than dogs that are better suited to the countryside.

The Best Dogs for City Dwellers, According to the American Kennel Club (AKC): 1. Affenpinscher Although their weight can vary from between 7 and 10 pounds, these small "toy" sized pups are best suited to apartment living and small spaces as they do not require much exercise. 2. Pug According to the AKC, pug owners say that their breed is the ideal house dog but that they can also be adaptable. "Pugs are happy in the city or country, with kids or old folks, as an only pet or in a pack," the AKC writes. 3. Bulldog Bulldogs are docile and loyal. They adapt well to both city and country life, but tend to prefer curling up on the sofa! Their low exercise requirement and penchant for relaxing make them a good choice for apartment dwellers. 4. Cavalier King Charles spaniel According to the AKC, cavaliers are highly adaptable and do equally well with both active owners and homebodies. "They can be upbeat athletes or shameless couch potatoes, depending on an owner's lifestyle," the AKC writes. 5. French Bulldog The Frenchie is playful, alert, adaptable, and much like the above breeds does not require much outdoor exercise.

A stock image of dogs in the city. The viral video poked fun at the two city-dwelling dogs for feeling so bored in the countryside. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 28 by @Goth_Pack, the TikTok video, which can be seen here, has been viewed more than 2.6 million times and liked by over 613,000 users.

One user wrote: "What am I supposed to do? What's out there? What's going on?"

"No Starbucks pup cups out there," another user joked.

"Pug be like yo there's no Wi-Fi here," commented a third.

In a follow-up TikTok post, the dogs' owner shared that she had to bring plenty of toys along to the woodland cabin to keep her city dogs occupied.

Newsweek reached out to @Goth_Pack for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.