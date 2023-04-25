Leah Remini's Appearance at Danny Masterson Trial Sparks Court Chaos

Leah Remini has claimed she was almost barred from sitting in the courtroom at Danny Masterson's rape retrial.

The That '70s Show actor, 46, who is an active Scientologist, is facing trial for a second time over alleged sexual misconduct with former members of the church.

He was first accused of sexual assault in 2017 and faced trial in October last year but it ended in a mistrial in November when the jury could not come to a unanimous decision.

Leah Remini attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Danny Masterson attends the premiere of Blue Fox Entertainment's "Big Bear" at The London Hotel on September 19, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Remini attended the first day of Masterson's rape retrial.

In 2020, Masterson was charged with the rape of three women, all in their 20s at the time of the alleged assaults in the early 2000s, but he pleaded not guilty to the charges the following January.

Masterson's retrial started on April 24 but was plagued by drama when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo scolded Masterson's lead defense attorney, Phillip Cohen, on multiple occasions.

The actor's defense team also insisted Remini be removed from the court. The actress, a former Scientologist, had arrived to the courthouse and was sitting in the front row.

A long-time critic of her one-time church, Remini took to Twitter to explain the defense lawyers had wanted her taken out of court as they had served her a subpoena that morning to potentially appear as a witness during the trial.

She wrote on Twitter that she attended court to support the women who accused Masterson of rape.

"Before opening arguments began, Danny's Scientology-controlled lawyers tried to get the judge to throw me out of the courtroom based on the false premise that they had planned to call me as a witness in the trial," Remini tweeted.

"First, I am not on the witness list for the prosecution. Second, this shows how threatened Scientology is by the truth."

Remini also took aim at Scientology leader David Miscavige in a Twitter thread.

"This is what happens when David Miscavige directs your defense; you waste the court's time with embarrassing, petty attempts to get someone who is supporting survivors of sexual violence thrown out," she wrote.

"David Miscavige may be used to ordering around Scientologists, but he will never dictate where I'm allowed to be and what I'm allowed to say."

Newsweek contacted the Church of Scientology by email for comment.

Remini might also be called as a witness for the prosecution to testify in the case of Jane Doe 1, Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller confirmed during Monday's court proceedings.

The King of Queens actress had been a member of Scientology since her childhood, but became an outspoken critic once she left the church in 2013.

She had also covered Masterson's original trial in her A&E documentary, Leah Remini's Scientology and the Aftermath.