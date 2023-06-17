News

Legal Analyst Predicts Trump's Pre-Trial Strategy: 'Delay Delay Delay'

By
News Us politics Donald Trump Jack Smith 2024 Election

Attorney and legal commentator Mark Zaid predicted that former President Donald Trump's legal strategy amid his arraignment on federal charges will be "delay, delay, delay" until the 2024 presidential election is over.

Trump, who has remained the front-runner for the next Republican nomination since launching his reelection campaign in the fall, is facing 37 federal counts over his handling of classified documents upon leaving the White House. The Department of Justice (DOJ) says that Trump took the sensitive material to his private residence in Florida and obstructed governmental efforts to return the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration.

While speaking on MSNBC on Saturday, Zaid said, "I think the legal strategy of the Trump team is going to be to delay, delay, delay to get this past the 2024 election," Zaid told anchor Alex Witt. "It's in Trump's interest to do so because obviously, if he could prevail in the election, the federal cases at least go away. He'll be in charge of the Justice Department. There will be a lot of pretrial motions, particularly in the classified sphere."

Donald Trump
BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 13: Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster following his appearance in a Miami court on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump appeared in court in Miami to answer a 37-count indictment that alleges he willfully retained classified documents after he left office and refused to return them. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Zaid continued: "And this is where Judge [Aileen] Cannon, in taking little steps, could have a significant lengthy impact depending on how long that process takes. Some of these cases or some of the decisions can be immediately appealed up to the 11th Circuit as well. And so there are a lot of factors that will come to play. But don't expect this to be going to trial anytime soon, no matter what Jack Smith says for a speedy trial."

Dave Aronberg, State Attorney for Palm Beach County, where Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is located, also agreed that this most likely will be Trump's legal strategy moving forward.

While speaking to Newsweek on Saturday Aronberg said: "Jack Smith knows this and is working to speed things up. That's why he didn't request the usual pre-trial release conditions you would expect. He didn't want any delays in litigating such matters. Judge Cannon has a lot of control over the timetable, which is concerning for prosecutors. But so far, so good, as Judge Cannon required defense lawyers to start getting their security clearances by Tuesday. That's a quick turnaround."

Read more

It is currently unknown when a trial could be set for the classified documents case, with the decision to be made by Judge Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump and is facing calls to recuse herself from the case over concerns about her impartiality.

Meanwhile, political analyst and Dillard University professor Robert Collins also told Newsweek on Saturday that Trump's strategy is to delay because he thinks he is going to win the presidential election and then "pardon himself."

Collins continued: "I should point out most legal scholars do not think it is constitutional for a president to issue a self-pardon, although it's [an] open question, and would need to be decided by the Supreme Court. Given that polling shows opinions about Trump don't seem to be changing based on the indictments, I don't think the timing of the trial will affect the trial verdict. The question of whether it will work or not depends on Judge Cannon. She can let him get away with it. Or she can decide to have a speedy trial."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC