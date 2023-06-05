LGBTQ+ Organizations Give Target a List of Demands Amid Boycott

Several LGBTQ+ organizations have called on Target to respond to 2023 Pride Month boycotts and criticism from conservatives and have given the retail chain a list of demands.

"Today, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), GLAAD, GLSEN, Family Equality, National LGBTQ Task Force, National Center for Lesbian Rights and National Black Justice Coalition, in partnership with more than 200 organizations, renewed their call for Target and the business community to reject and speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ extremism going into Pride Month," the organizations said in a statement, which was obtained by Newsweek.

"Businesses must continue to lead and respond with unwavering support for LGBTQ+ employees, shareholders, customers, allies – and the broader community," the statement added.

The statement came as Target and other companies, such as Bud Light and Kohl's, have faced a wave of backlash and calls to boycott for LGBTQ+ items being sold for 2023 Pride Month.

Pride Month merchandise is displayed at a Target store on May 31, 2023, in San Francisco, California. On June 5, 2023, several LGBTQ+ organizations called on Target to respond to the current boycotts and reaffirm its support for the LGBTQ+ community. Justin Sullivan/Getty

The statement issued by the Human Rights Campaign and other LGBTQ+ organizations included a list of demands for Target. The list urged the company to issue a statement in the next 24 hours "reaffirming their commitment to the LGBTQ+ community," as well as replacing all the LGBTQ+ merchandise that was removed from stores and ensuring the safety of team members who are considered to be on the front lines of the ongoing boycott.

"Target, and all businesses, can leverage the support of LGBTQ+ organizations to navigate this hate, so that together, we can let extremists know unequivocally that, just as with every other failed anti- LGBTQ+ campaign of the past, fear will not win," the statement said.

The statement also said that "70% of non-LGBTQ+ people believe companies should publicly support and include the LGBTQ+ community through practices like hiring, advertising and sponsorships."

A boycott of Bud Light and parent company Anheuser-Busch came after the beer company partnered with transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Target has faced a similar boycott over LGBTQ+ clothing items and "tuck friendly" clothing items. Many conservatives initially claimed that the items were for children, but a fact check by the Associated Press found that the items, which are worn by transgender women to conceal private parts, are only for adults.

Amid the boycott, Target issued a statement saying that it was removing some LGBTQ+ items "that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior."

"Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year," the statement said.

