Full List of Companies Facing Boycotts for Pride Month

June marks the beginning of Pride Month and several companies that have shown support for the LGBTQ+ community have faced boycotts from conservative voices.

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated in the month of June to "honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan," the Library of Congress states.

"The Stonewall Uprising was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. In the United States the last Sunday in June was initially celebrated as "Gay Pride Day," but the actual day was flexible. In major cities across the nation the "day" soon grew to encompass a month-long series of events," the Library of Congress said. "Today, celebrations include pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia and concerts, and LGBTQ Pride Month events attract millions of participants around the world."

While many see Pride Month as a celebration for members of the LGBTQ+ community, some conservatives have a different take on the month, calling for boycotts of several companies. Twitter user RAMZPAUL also recently posted a photo calling for supporters to boycott all of Pride Month and avoid stores that celebrate the season and instead support businesses that reject Pride Month.

Let's reclaim the month of June. pic.twitter.com/q6pElLuYHy — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) May 27, 2023

Bud Light:

In April, Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch faced a wave of backlash and calls to boycott the company after the beer brand sent a one-off commemorative can to transgender influencer and activist, Dylan Mulvaney, who then shared it on her social media.

Conservatives like Kid Rock, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and commentator Matt Walsh slammed Bud Light for its partnership. The calls to boycott Bud Light resulted in a drop in stock price for its parent company, Anheuser-Busch.

Anheuser-Busch inBev CEO Michel Doukeris said that they planned to invest more money into Bud Light but noted that the custom can sent to Mulvaney "was not made for production or sale to general public."

"It was one post, not a formal campaign or advertisement," Doukeris said.

Newsweek previously reached out to Anheuser-Busch via email for comment.

A woman walks in front of a Target store at Monroe Marketplace. Target reported a 52% drop in profit for the first quarter of 2022. The company blamed higher expenses due to supply chain disruptions. Over the month of May 2023, many companies faced boycotts for LGBTQ+ Pride Season items, including Bud Light and Target. Paul Weaver/Getty

Target:

Target also faced a recent boycott this past month over LGBTQ+ items being sold for 2023 Pride month. Some conservative voices claimed that Target was selling "tuck friendly" clothing items for children, which are used by transgender women to conceal private parts.

"What Target is doing is far worse than anything Bud Light did. They are selling chest binders and 'tuck-friendly' bathing suits for children," Walsh said following the boycott.

In a statement last month, a spokesperson for Target said "given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior."

Newsweek reached out to Target via email for comment.

Kohl's:

In a similar situation to Target, Kohl's also recently faced criticism and calls to boycott the store over LGBTQ+ items branded for children.

Conservatives took aim at children's clothing items that featured Pride flags and rainbow colors.

Newsweek reached out to Kohl's via email for comment.

The North Face:

The popular outerwear clothing company, The North Face, has announced Pride Season campaigns for the past few years but the most recent one sparked criticism from conservatives, as it featured models dressed in drag.

"Well, I guess North Face wanted to get a taste of what conservatives did to Bud Light and Target," Republican Representative Lauren Boebert said in regard to The North Face.

A spokesperson for The North Face told Newsweek "The North Face has always believed the outdoors should be a welcoming, equitable and safe place for all. We are honored and grateful to support partners like Pattie Gonia who help make this vision a reality. The Summer of Pride series, now in its second year, has helped foster a more accessible and welcoming environment for individuals from all backgrounds to gather and experience the joy of the outdoors."

PetSmart:

In late May, PetSmart, the popular pet store, became the next store that conservatives criticized for LGBTQ+ items for Pride Month.

"PetSmart is celebrating Pride Month with the all-new 2023 You Are Loved collection of Pride themed clothing, toys and accessories for pets of multiple species," PetSmart said in a press release on May 2.

Conservative commentator Mark Dice responded to the PetSmart announcement by saying, "PetSmart wants your dog to celebrate queers."

Newsweek reached out to PetSmart via email for comment.