Clip of Model Recreating Kid Rock's Violent Bud Light Video Goes Viral

Video footage of model Bri Teresi recreating Kid Rock's violent reaction to Bud Light's partnership with Dylan Mulvaney has gone viral on social media.

Over the past few weeks, the beer brand has been the focus of a deeply divided debate after sending transgender influencer Mulvaney a personalized can of its product.

At the start of April, Mulvaney shared a video on Instagram in which she explained that Bud Light had sent her a can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days of her living as a woman. Mulvaney's Days of Girlhood video series, which charts her first year of transitioning, has been a viral success.

The partnership has drawn condemnation from some social-media users, who issued calls for a boycott. Caitlyn Jenner, who transitioned to female in 2015, recommended an alternative beer brand as she commented on a Twitter post from British influencer Oli London, who previously identified as transracial, gender-neutral and transgender.

Kid Rock is pictured left on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. Bri Teresi pictured inset on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Country music star Travis Tritt reacted by announcing that Budweiser would no longer be sold at his concerts. Social-media users also showed photos of apparent evidence of consumers shunning the product. However, Mulvaney has enjoyed a wave of support online and fresh sponsorship.

Leading the pack of detractors early on was musician Kid Rock, who shared footage of himself opening fire on a stack of Bud Light cans.

Model Teresi shared her own version of the Kid Rock video earlier this week on Twitter. She posted footage of her taking aim at a range of products that included Bud Light cans, tampons, bras, and paint-filled balloons.

Sporting an American-flag bikini top with denim shorts, Teresi said while brandishing an AR-15, "Go woke, go broke." She then opened fire on the stack of products. The video has been viewed more than 6 million times.

"I'm shooting at Honey Birdette lingerie, Tampax tampons & Budlight," she explained in a follow-up tweet. "These companies have all gone woke! Tampax tampons used a biological male to promote their tampons. Honey Birdette used a biological male to model their lingerie. & y'all know about Bud Light."

Expressing doubt over whether the move truly made an impact, porn star London River wrote to Teresi: "But... you already bought all this stuff (or someone else bought it for you). Unless you're a shoplifter, you just shot up your own money."

"If you've been paying attention I had all of that lingerie because I modeled for the company," Teresi responded, "[and] my neighbors gave me the beer because they didn't wanna drink it. Not that complicated."

A number of conservative commentators erroneously said that Mulvaney had been drafted as a spokesperson for Tampax.

Teresi has spoken out against Honey Birdette after nonbinary model Jake DuPree posed in a three-piece lingerie set on Instagram for the company earlier this month.

Representatives for Honey Birdette told Fox News that the company never had a formal agreement or contract with Teresi.

A statement read: "While Honey Birdette occasionally sends lingerie as gifts to influencers and celebrities, we have never contracted this person as a model, brand partner, or anything involving a formal agreement.

"Since inception, Honey Birdette has always supported the LGBTQ+ community and empowering women, and we disagree with anyone attacking our inclusive values."

Dylan Mulvaney is pictured on the red carpet on April 3, 2023 in New York City. The influencer has been the focus of continued social-media debate after revealing that Bud Light had sent her a personalized beer can in celebration of her transition anniversary. Rob Kim/Getty Images

Teresi described Honey Birdette's partnership with DuPree as "pure misogyny," in an interview with media outlet OutKick.

"The only way to stop this nonsense and propaganda is to not support businesses that do not support our values," Teresi said. "It's that simple!

"As a model, I can tell you that an actual woman has been robbed of a place because of a deluded diversity handout. That's pure misogyny," she added. "Now more than ever, we must support businesses that support our values. Go woke, go broke."

On Thursday, Mulvaney addressed the controversy surrounding herself and Bud Light in her first TikTok post in three weeks.

"What I'm struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel," she said about the backlash. "I don't think that's right. You know, dehumanization has never fixed anything in history ever. And, you know, I'm embarrassed to even tell you this, but I was nervous that you were going to start believing those things that they were saying about me, since it is so loud. But I'm just gonna go ahead and trust that the people who know me, and my heart won't listen to that noise.

"What I'm interested in is getting back to making people laugh and to never stop learning. And going forward, I wanna share parts of myself on here that have nothing to do with my identity, and I'm hoping those parts will still be exciting to you and will be enough. And to those of you who support me and choose to see my humanity—even if you don't fully understand or relate to me—thank you," she added.

"I don't know if reincarnation is a thing, but in my next life, I would love to be someone nonconfrontational, and uncontroversial. God, that sounds nice," Mulvaney explained. "The good news is that the people-pleaser in me has nearly died, because there's no way of winning over everyone."

