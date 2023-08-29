U.S.

Hurricane Idalia Path Update, Tracker: Life-Threatening Storm Nears Florida

By
U.S. Florida Weather Hurricane Tropical Storm

Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Idalia will hit Florida as a major hurricane on Wednesday, bringing potentially life-threatening storm surges.

At 4 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Idalia was about 55 miles off the western tip of Cuba, moving north at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Forecasters say Idalia is expected to strengthen as it moves northeast at a faster pace over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida's Gulf coast on Wednesday. After moving across Florida, Idalia is predicted to blow through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

As the U.S. prepares, Idalia lashed Cuba with heavy rain, especially in the westernmost part of the island, causing significant flooding in some areas.

People wade through the water
People wade through the water in a flooded area of Batabano, Mayabeque Province, Cuba, on August 28, 2023, as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches the western tip of the island nation. Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

The hurricane center has issued a hurricane warning for Florida's Longboat Key, near Sarasota, to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay. Hurricane-force winds are expected to hit Florida as soon as Tuesday evening.

Large parts of the western coast of the state are at risk of "life-threatening" storm surges, the hurricane center said. Storm surge warnings are in effect along parts of the coast, including Tampa Bay and the Big Bend region.

Evacuation notices have been issued in 22 counties with mandatory orders for some residents in nine of those counties.

Many were for people in low-lying and coastal areas, for those living in structures such as mobile and manufactured homes, recreational vehicles and boats, and those who would be vulnerable in a power outage.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has declared a state of emergency in 46 counties. He was forced to stop campaigning and return to Florida as Idalia nears his state and after a racist shooting in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Hurricane Idalia path map
Idalia is expected to be a major hurricane when it hits Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, forecasters said. National Hurricane Center

He said the state has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members, who have 2,400 high-water vehicles and 12 aircraft at their disposal for rescue and recovery efforts.

At a news conference on Monday, the governor warned of a "major impact" to the state, and said Idalia had the potential to become a Category 3 hurricane.

DeSantis also announced that the Florida Department of Transportation would waive tolls on highways along Florida's west coast starting at 4 a.m. on Tuesday to help people in the storm's path evacuate quickly and safely.

Both Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport said they would be closed on Tuesday due to Idalia.

Storm surge forecast for Idalia
Large parts of the western coast of the state are at risk of "life-threatening" storm surges. National Hurricane Center

Many school districts along the Gulf Coast said they would be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, while several colleges and universities said they would close their campuses on Tuesday.

The White House said President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida.

Southwest Florida is still recovering from Hurricane Ian, which came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane in September 2022. Ian was responsible for more than 150 deaths and caused more than $112 billion in damage.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC