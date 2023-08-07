Lifeguard Golden Retrievers Save Lives of 5 Boys Trapped in Rip Current

Two rescue dogs have saved the lives of five boys after they were whisked out to sea by rip currents on Sunday afternoon.

The five boys were about 160 feet from the shore when, unable to return, they began calling for help, according to local media reports.

The rescue dogs, Kelly, 2 years old, and Beatrice, 5, from the Italian Rescue Dog School, did not hesitate to dive in, said La Reppublica.

A lifeguard golden retriever on patrol. Two retrievers rescued five boys who could not return to shore. Getty

The dogs were accompanied by their handlers, Sandro Petrillo, Gabriele Casini and the lifeguard on duty, Riccardo Iacopetti, at Forte dei Marmi beach in Tuscany.

"Sandro with Kelly, Gabriele with Beatrice and Riccardo Iacopetti, the lifeguard of Open Service società cooperative, intervened and managed to get everyone safe with a lot of effort," the Tuscany Region of the Italian Rescue Dog School, SICS Florence—Forte dei Marmi, said in a Facebook post.

"Once they arrived at the beach, the furry ones were surrounded by applause and cuddles."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), rip currents are powerful, narrow currents of fast-moving water that can move at speeds of up to 8 feet per second—that's faster than an Olympic swimmer!

Rip currents can occur on almost any beach with breaking waves. In the U.S., these currents are prevalent across the east, gulf and west coasts, as well as along the shores of the Great Lakes, and it is estimated that roughly 100 people are killed by rip currents annually in the U.S. alone.

These powerful currents are formed when there is variation in the pattern of waves breaking along a shoreline. For example, rip currents typically form when regions of lower wave-breaking is sandwiched between regions of higher wave-breaking. This makes rip currents particularly prevalent near structures like jetties and piers, where wave patterns are disrupted.

So what clues can you look out for to spot a rip current? According to the U.S. Life Saving Association, the following features are often indicative of a rip current:

A narrow gap of darker, seemingly calmer water between areas of breaking waves.

A channel of churning choppy water.

A difference in water color.

A line of foam, seaweed or debris moving towards the sea.

However, to the untrained eye, rip currents are not always easy to spot. Therefore, you should always follow beach safety signs and consult a lifeguard if you are unsure.

If you do ever find yourself caught in a rip current, the Life Saving Association recommends following these steps:

Don't swim against the current.

Try swimming out of the current in a direction that is parallel to the shoreline or at an angle towards the beach.

In some cases the current will circle back to the shore so you may be able to escape by treading water.

If in doubt, draw attention to yourself and shout for help.

News of the recent rescue has been met with delight on social media, and the original post by SICS Firenze has received hundreds of likes.

"Thanks to all the 4-legged lifeguards and their instructors...you are needed thanks again," commented one user.

"With our dogs everything is more beautiful. Even if it is a great mission to create rescue dogs," said another.