Lindsey Graham Questioned for Backing Trump Over Home State Republicans

CNN host Dana Bash questioned Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, on Sunday about why he endorsed former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign over two Republicans from his home state.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, is again seeking the presidency after losing to President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. He announced his presidential campaign last November to a background of concern from some Republicans that the party should move on from him after the GOP's underwhelming performance during last year's midterms and amid the former president's ongoing legal troubles. However, Trump remains the frontrunner to snag the nomination, with many conservative voters rallying around him.

He has received support from many Republican lawmakers, including Graham, who lost to Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primary. The South Carolina senator has backed his former foe over candidates from South Carolina.

Senator Tim Scott, who has served alongside Graham, announced an exploratory committee earlier this month, while former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley formally announced her campaign in February. Both are viewed as longshot campaigns against Trump, who currently holds a strong lead in the polls.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, speaks at a press conference in Washington, D.C. on January 24. Graham on Sunday was pressed about why he endorsed former President Donald Trump over Republicans from his home state during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union." Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Graham was pressed as to why he did not endorse either Scott or Haley during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.

"Why shouldn't South Carolinians vote for one of their own?" Bash asked.

Graham offered praise for Scott and Haley, explaining that he is not backing Trump because he "finds fault in" either South Carolina candidate, but rather he believes in Trump's ability "to get things done."

"The reason I'm with President Trump is I thought he was a good president on the things that mattered the most. We had a secure border. We destroyed the Caliphate. We had energy independence," Graham said. "I think he's the right person to fix the problems that we face."

Graham was an early endorser of Trump, backing him before Haley jumped into the race. He campaigned for Trump during his first rally of the 2024 cycle in Columbia, South Carolina, in January. When reached by Newsweek, a Graham spokesperson pointed to his remarks at that rally.

"How many times have you heard, 'We like Trump policies but we want somebody new?' There are no Trump policies without Donald Trump," Graham said at the rally.

South Carolina is a particularly important state in politics because it is one of the first states to vote in the primary elections. Doing well in these early states is seen as vital for candidates. Trump won the state's primary in 2016, boosting his candidacy ahead of other races.

Trump remains the frontrunner to defeat his Republican challengers, according to recent polls. In addition to candidates from South Carolina, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson have also announced challenges to Trump. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also expected to announce his run for president soon, with polls showing him as Trump's top threat to winning the nomination.