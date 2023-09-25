Lindsey Graham's Seat Under Threat as Potential Challenger Emerges

South Carolina GOP congressman Ralph Norman has once again hinted he's planning on running against Senator Lindsey Graham for his U.S. Senate seat in 2026.

Norman, a member of the influential House Freedom Caucus, said he's considering running for the South Carolina seat while accusing Graham of being "basically a liberal." Graham, a relative moderate in the GOP, has faced challenges from his own party for his Senate seat before, although often from little known candidates.

However, Norman could potentially be a significant challenge for Graham, in another sign that the hardline and far-right members of the Republican party are pushing for even greater influence.

Lindsey Graham (R-SC) listens during a news conference on the U.S. Supreme Court as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) looks on at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 19, 2023, in Washington, D.C. South Carolina rep. Ralph Norman said he is considering challenging Graham for his U.S. Senate seat in 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Speaking to CNN's Manu Raju, Norman replied: "Oh yeah," when asked if he is considering running against Graham in 2026.

"I like Lindsey personally, I don't like his policies," Norman said. "What I don't understand about Lindsey, after he gets elected for four years he's basically liberal. And the last two years, he's conservative. So yeah, I think something's got to change."

Noman added that while "competition is good," he has not definitely made a decision on whether to challenge Graham or not.

"We'll see. A day in politics is a lifetime, and that's a 2026 race."

In response, Graham said he is currently focusing on next year's elections, rather than his potential 2026 reelection bid.

"I'm worried about the 2024 elections," Graham told Raju. "Keep the House, pick up the Senate, win the White House."

A spokesperson for Graham's office told Newsweek there was "nothing to add" beyond the senator's remarks on helping the GOP win the 2024 elections when asked for comment about Norman's potential challenge.

Norman has previously said he's mulling a potential challenge to Graham's South Carolina Senate seat.

In mid-September, Norman told Axios, "I'm going to look at it," when asked if he would challenge Graham, although he isn't expected to make a decision any time soon regarding the 2026 race.

Norman described how there are "two sides of Lindsey," one being the positive side of him confirming conservative judges as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. However, Norman criticized Graham for voting to pass a government funding bill in December 2022 just before Republicans took control of the House.

"He handcuffed us until the following September," Norman added to Axios.

Norman also told Fox News Digital on September 12 that he was "tired" of Graham.

"In politics today that's a long time, the 2026 race, but I'm tired of Lindsey. He's done a good job on good judges, but he should. He's the one who locked us in on the spending spree."

A Politico report from July, citing unnamed sources, also suggested that Norman was considering a primary challenge against Graham. The report came after Graham was booed by his own constituents at a Donald Trump rally in Pickens, South Carolina.