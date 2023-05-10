Wildlife

Lion Found 'Skinny and Hungry' in Ukraine Is Rescued

By
Wildlife Ukraine Animals Wildlife Nature

A lion found "skinny and hungry" in Ukraine has been rescued after heavy shelling descended on the surrounding area.

Animal welfare charity UAnimals said on Facebook that the lion named Akeru was rescued from a private property in the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

"There are quite a lot of such animals in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale war, we have rescued several dozen wild animals and hundreds of domestic and domestic animals from the war zone," a spokesperson for UAnimals told Newsweek.

The lion had lived in the private home all his life, the charity said. However, when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the family that owned him evacuated and he was left alone.

Ukraine lion saved
A lion found "skinny and hungry" in Ukraine has been rescued after heavy shelling hit the area. UAnimals

Soldiers found him on the property "skinny, hungry and tired."

Rescuers from the charity evacuated the lion to the Wild Animal Rescue Center in the Kyiv region. The charity said he is being "cared for" and "getting the necessary nutrition and care." He also "slowly recovering from the horrors he experienced," the shelter said.

Akeru is not the first wild animal to be rescued from Ukraine as the war rages on.

In January, a lion was found in "extremely severe" condition while living in a small enclosure in the Sumy region of Ukraine. When the lion was rescued, he could not use his back legs and was unable to walk.

Read more

There are many exotic big cats living as pets across Ukraine. Unregulated breeding of lions and other cats for the exotic pet trade was an ongoing problem before the war. Animal welfare charities had been looking to tackle the situation before the war broke out, but when it began, all efforts refocused on evacuating them. Many were rescued at the beginning of the war, but there are many left to save.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare estimated in October 2022 that there could be at least 200 lions living in private homes that are still in need of rescue.

"In addition to Akeru, the rescue center has 14 more big predators," UAnimals said on Facebook. "And for us it's not just a number, but 14 very complex and painful stories. These animals are victims of exploitation, Russian invasion and human betrayal."

The charity is working to raise funds for a complex of wildlife enclosures that will allow them to rescue more wild animals across the country.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about animals in Ukraine? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC