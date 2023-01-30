Sausage Recall—Listeria Contamination Fears Over 50,000 Pounds of Meat

Thousands of sausage products have been recalled amid fears they are infected with a potentially deadly bacteria.

The meat, produced by Daniele International LLC, includes various types of sausages and charcuterie, such as salami and prosciutto. Health chiefs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the products "may be adulterated with listeria monocytogenes," which could cause listeriosis if eaten.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that can prove fatal and must be treated with antibiotics. Around 1,600 people get listeriosis in the U.S. each year, with it being responsible for around 260 deaths annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Listeriosis symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, diarrhea, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, as the infection spreads from the gastrointestinal tract around the body. Women may suffer miscarriages or stillbirths if they contract listeriosis while pregnant, while their babies could be born with a life-threatening infection. Listeriosis mostly affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their babies, although consumers outside of these risk groups can also become sick as a result of infection.

Daniele International LLC is based in Mapleville, Rhode Island, but it ships products to retailers nationwide. Some 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products are being recalled. The food was produced between May 23 through November 25 last year, and was shipped to stores between December 23, 2022, through January 17, 2023. The products subject to the recall all bear the establishment number "EST. 54" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The sausage products subject to the recall are:

• 6-oz. plastic tray of "FREDERIK'S by Meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray" with sell-by date 4/15/23.

• 6-oz. plastic tray of "Boar's Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO" with sell-by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

• 7-oz. plastic tray of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI" with sell-by date 12/23/23.

• 7-oz. plastic tray of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI" with use-by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

• 1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI" with sell-by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

• 1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA" with sell-by date 5/6/23.

• 1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI" with use-by date 5/4/23.

• 12-oz. plastic tray of "Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME" with sell-by date 4/14/23.

Consumers have been urged to dispose of the products, or return them to the store where they were purchased.

FSIS discovered the potential contamination issue during a routine facilities inspection, where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces in which the product came into contact.

Newsweek has contacted Daniele International LLC seeking further information and comment. The company merged with another producer to create Charcuterie Artisans LLC a little over two years ago.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these sausage meats. But anyone concerned they may be suffering from listeriosis food poisoning should contact their doctor. People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food should also seek medical attention and alert their doctors about their consumption of the tainted products, FSIS said in a statement about the recall.

The recall comes just months after the CDC issued a warning regarding a fatal listeriosis multi-state outbreak linked to deli counter meats and cheeses in November 2022. Some 16 people were affected, 13 of whom were hospitalized, and one victim died as a result of the infection.

Back in June 2022, a listeria outbreak sickened 23 victims across 10 states, with baffled investigators working to establish the source of the infection, which was thought to have originated in Florida. The following month, a couple from Massachusetts sued an ice cream company alleging that listeria-contaminated treats eaten by their family during a trip to Florida caused the mom-to-be to suffer a miscarriage.

Earlier that same year, two more people died in a listeria outbreak across 13 states, which was linked to contaminated Dole packaged salads.