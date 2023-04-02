Images Show Little Rock, Arkansas Before and After Devastating Tornado

At least one person died after a devastating tornado struck Little Rock, Arkansas on Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said that preliminary information indicated the tornado was a high-end EF3 twister with wind speeds of up to 165 mph.

Deaths from severe storms were also reported in Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Photographs shared on social media show before and after a devastating tornado hit Little Rock, Arkansas.

The twister caused significant damage as it tore across the state capital on Friday afternoon, killing one person and injuring at least 50 more.

Photojournalist Brian Emfinger shared a clip on Twitter of aerial photographs comparing Google Earth images of West Little Rock to photos taken after the tornado hit.

Others shared videos on social media of the tornado's formation as well as clips showing it ripping through the Little Rock area.

The National Weather Service said that preliminary information indicated the tornado was a high-end EF3 twister with wind speeds of up to 165 mph (265 kph) and a path as long as about 30 miles (48 kilometers).

It came as storms dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes across the South and Midwest, destroying homes and businesses across a broad swath of the country.

The Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) in Little Rock said in a statement on Friday that central Arkansas had "experienced a significant weather event that produced a number of tornadoes."

On Saturday, MEMS executive director Greg Thomas confirmed that one person had died but said early reports that 600 people had been injured were not accurate.

"With any disaster, the early information can be wildly inaccurate," Thompson said in a statement.

"There was one unfortunate death in North Little Rock; however the overall number of other injuries for a storm this size was less than what would be expected."

He added that the "widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure is significant."

He added: "Today we continue to ensure that the public has their needs met as we begin the recovery process."

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard.

A rainbow shines amidst the remains of a neighborhood damaged by a tornado on March 31, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Benjamin Krain/Getty Images

On Saturday, she requested a major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden to support recovery efforts with federal resources. She also surveyed tornado damage in impacted areas.

"Arkansans are tough. Arkansans are resilient. I spoke with those who embody the strong, determined spirit of Arkansas today," Sanders wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

"Together, we will recover and we will rebuild even stronger than before."

The Associated Press reported that the dead included at least nine in Tennessee county, four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas, three in Sullivan, Indiana, and four in Illinois. Deaths from the storms that hit Friday night were also reported in Alabama and Mississippi.

In Belvidere, Illinois, one person was killed and 28 others were injured when the roof of the Apollo Theater collapsed during a sold-out show.