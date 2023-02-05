Lizzo's Grammys Look Divides Internet—'Why Is She Dressed As a Blood Clot?'

Lizzo's eye-catching ensemble of choice at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday divided fans as they shared their takes on social media.

The "Juice" singer was radiant on the red carpet outside Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena as she stepped out in an orange Dolce & Gabbana gown that she teamed with a matching cape.

Her dress, which was a lighter shade of orange, was made up of a corset bodice and featured white vertical stripes, while her coral-hued cape was embellished with a burst of floral designs that were clustered at the top and scattered throughout.

Ensuring she stayed on theme down to the most minute of details, the Michigan-born star, who was born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, sported orange eyeshadow and blush, as well as an tangerine manicure. She rounded out her look with sheer orange gloves and a pair of sizable diamond cluster rings.

She was accompanied on the red carpet by her boyfriend Myke Wright, who cut a dapper figure in a black tuxedo.

When the images of Lizzo's look were shared on social media shortly after her arrival, a number of Twitter users shared their opinions.

Responding to Variety's video of the musician making her way into the venue ahead of the awards show, one wrote: "Why is she dressed as a blood clot?"

Why is she dressed as a blood clot? — joshua (@yiddishekopf) February 5, 2023

While the ensemble attracted a wave of similar comments, a large number appeared to be impressed with her look.

Some Twitter users called her look "stunning" and "iconic," while one fan stated: "Lizzo is honestly one of the best dressed celebrities."

lizzo is honestly one of the best dressed celebrities https://t.co/p4USNwwwjq — hayley (@fallnalien) February 5, 2023

"She always gives the most beautiful haute couture looks and I love to see it," another commented of Lizzo's style.

Another had a more fun-filled take on the ensemble, tweeting that if people "squint closely [I'm] under the robe giving her a hug."

squint closely im under the robe giving her a hug https://t.co/9zOZzPOtMW pic.twitter.com/NRxPsnOsze — ًb ✩ (@cuntmeIia) February 5, 2023

Lizzo showcased her outfit in a variety of photos shared on her Instagram account ahead of the ceremony.

"🌺Spring awakening🌺," she wrote beside a slideshow of her ensemble, while an accompanying video was captioned: "Let's go Grammys🍑."

The star has been nominated for five Grammy Awards this year for her album Special, and single "About Damn Time." Among the categories are Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Trevor Noah, who announced in September that he was leaving his role on The Daily Show, is hosting the Grammy Awards for the third time.

The esteemed lineup of presenters at the awards includes first lady Jill Biden, rapper Cardi B, actor and host James Corden, actors Billy Crystal and Dwayne Johnson, actress Viola Davis, three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo and five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain.

Lizzo will also be performing at the show, joining a list of previously announced entertainers that includes Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles.

There will also be star-studded In Memoriam section that will pay tribute to some of those from the creative community who have died in the last year.

The segment will feature Kacey Musgraves performing "Coal Miner's Daughter" in a tribute to Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring Christine McVie with "Songbird;" and Maverick City Music joining Quavo for "Without You," in honor of the late Migos star Takeoff.